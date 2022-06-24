Onslow County United way hosting annual fundraiser
JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The United Way of Onslow County is having its annual fundraiser Friday night.
The annual fundraiser will be a lip sync battle at Limelight in Jacksonville. There will be four people battling it out for people to enjoy. The non-profit’s original fundraiser was impacted by COVID-19 so it was replaced by having the lip-sync battle.
“Everybody’s in for a treat,” Raquel Painter, president of United Way of Onslow County said. “The music selections cross all genres. So if you’re a country fan, you’ll see some country, if you’re R&B, there’s an R&B, there’s pop and rock. So it’s gonna be a great show.”
WNCT's Cheyenne Pagan will be a guest judge at the event. The show will start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10.
