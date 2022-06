Happy Monday, Illinois. The world has turned upside down since we connected Friday. Here are 18 ways America has been changed by the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. Watch for conservative Republican Darren Bailey to make a play to take over the Illinois GOP after tomorrow’s primary. Playbook hears that move could come as soon as Wednesday — right after Bailey’s expected victory in the six-man race for the party's nod for governor.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO