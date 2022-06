PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mayor Ed Gainey is calling on state lawmakers in Harrisburg to put in place gun reform legislation that would allow cities to pass their own gun measures.It comes after a weekend where one man was killed and a police officer was shot in his bullet-proof vest in Pittsburgh. On the portico of the City-County Building on Monday morning, Gainey and other local leaders called for the state to pass commonsense gun reform. Groups like CeaseFirePA and Moms Demand Action joined the mayor at the press conference."The Second Amendment is not a God-given right," Gainey said. "To save...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO