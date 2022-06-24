ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Dogs, cats and rabbits can no longer be legally sold in Waukesha pet stores

By Jim Riccioli, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQrow_0gLHBisQ00

WAUKESHA - The city has followed through on a plan to keep certain pets out of pet stores, a move aimed at curbing the market for breeders who ignore ethical standards.

The Waukesha Common Council voted 10-2 on Tuesday to join several other state municipalities in restricting the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail pet stores.

The Humane Pet Store rules, which drew some local debate among aldermen, do not apply to nonprofit rescue organizations, such as the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and the Elmbrook Humane Society. At present, no retailer sells those pets locally, though one was in the process of opening a new store with just that intent.

Ald. Cassie Rodriguez had previously spelled out her concerns about the problems associated with puppy mills — mass-market breeders who draw large profits from unscrupulous operations — including health and socialization issues, and inadequate regulations and enforcement of rules by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The ordinance was largely based on model language from the Humane Society of the United States and sponsored locally by Rodriguez and Ald. Jack Wells. Appleton, Beloit, Fort Atkinson, Wauwatosa and Whitewater already have such ordinances.

Officials acknowledged the push to restrict retailers, under what has been commonly called a puppy mill ordinance, is somewhat awkward. The goal, proponents say, is to put pressure on the mills themselves to clean up their operations or go away completely. The retailers themselves are not directly involved in breeding.

But there is little else a municipality can do except discourage the market for pets coming from abusive breeders.

City Attorney Brian Running said he expects the city's enforcement of the new rules will come from residents themselves, if any find pets for sale at stores.

A future Petland owner raised concerns about the law

In doing so, the council rejected a plea by a retailer, Adam Berger, who disclosed plans to open a new Petland store in the Silvernail Shopping Center, not far from the adjoining Silvernail Plaza Petland store that closed years ago.

Berger, who as a non-resident was not eligible to speak during public comment, was given his first opportunity to address the ordinance ahead of Tuesday's vote. He stressed that his business actively reviews breeder operations firsthand before using any as a supplier.

"I have 161 kennel tours on our YouTube channel," said Berger, noting his quarter-century track record in the pet retail industry. "As someone who wants to support only quality, ethical breeders, I took it upon myself to visit the breeders and film what they actually look like. ... We don't want to support breeders who don't pass the optics test."

Not all of the 350 breeders, including those not included on his YouTube channel, that he has visited have optimal operations, he acknowledged.

"There are plenty of breeders who don't meet our criteria, and these may be the sorts of breeders that have caused" local supporters of the ordinance to speak out, Berger said.

Berger said he would also accept a locally-imposed inspection fee to allow officials to examine a store's relevant records.

Ald. Mike Chrisien admitted the timing of the ordinance, given Berger's efforts since 2021 to bring a pet store to Waukesha, seemed unfortunate.

"My whole problem with this was the whole timeline," said Chrisien, who added he had heard from constituents favoring the ordinance. "If he would have started this a little bit sooner, he would have already been in."

Humane Society says pet stores have moved away from selling live animals

But a representative of the Humane Society of the United States cast uncertainty on industry-oriented reviews, given the poor track record of so many breeders and the groundswell of public opposition that has grown from breeder operations.

"The canine certification sounds great, but that's just a last-minute move here to sway you all to delay the vote so more organization can be done" to fight the ordinance, said Megan Nicholson, HSUS Wisconsin state director.

Nicholson, another non-resident who was invited to speak before the vote, said Petland is one of the last chains to resist a trend among retailers to abandon the business model of selling puppies, as well as other live pets, in stores. She noted other retailers have found success without such animal sales.

She also took aim at what she called "predatory lending" practices of retail stores, which can charge exorbitant interest rates for costly pure-breed pet purchases, using the emotional in-person visits to the store's strategic advantage.

"If I was looking on the internet for a puppy, and I put that puppy in my cart, I can walk away from that (deal)," Nicholson said. "But a fuzzy little puppy that's licking my face, wagging his or her tail, and you want me to walk away from that? It's pretty hard."

She added: "This is not about banning a business. It's just about how the business is being operated."

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli.

Comments / 4

Rick
3d ago

HALAJULIA!!! No more milled animals to be sold there! THIS LAW NEEDS TO BE STATE WIDE!

Reply(1)
7
Related
TheHorse.com

Strangles Cases Reported in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A taste of Poland in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — What started out as a way to raise money for her home country has become a growing side hustle for Patty Kolodziej, who quickly discovered there was a hunger for her homemade Polish kolaczki cookies and baked paczki doughnuts. Born in Poland, but having immigrated to the...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Decluttering tips for homeowners who are planning to sell

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's real estate is still Booming! As homeowners get their houses ready for the market, they're putting their best photos forward. That means getting rid of the clutter. Tim Lightner is the owner of Two Men and a Truck, the owner of a Milwaukee moving and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local Chinese restaurant celebrates historic 100 years in business

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Chinese restaurant is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, as one of the oldest continually operated Chinese restaurants in the country. Go up the stairs and into the Cozy Inn in downtown Janesville, and it’s as if you’re stepping back in time. “I’ve...
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Stores#Retail Stores#Dog#Pets#The Humane Pet Store#Whitewater
cwbradio.com

Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Appears in Court

(AP) A man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more, this week served notice he will try to persuade a jury that he was mentally ill during the incident and if convicted should go to an institution instead of prison.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnson Creek Menards theft suspect sought by police

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Johnson Creek police are asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect caught on camera. Officials noted in a Wisconsin Crime Alert that the suspect stole merchandise from the Menards on Wright Road in Johnson Creek on the evening of Friday, June 24. The alert indicates the woman (seen above) pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the store.
JOHNSON CREEK, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally

Come celebrate Harley-Davidson’s unrivaled motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum. In partnership with The Knucklehead Company’s Annual Reunion features an antique motorcycle ride-in show and the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic motorcycle field games and NEW ‘Badger Boneyard Swap Meet’ vintage motorcycle swap meet with ALL proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin. PLUS the High Voltage Milwaukee Shovelhead Reunion – Shovelhead Run Poker Run & Mama Tried / Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Races.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Triathlete Found Unresponsive in Lake Andrea During Event

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A triathlete was found unresponsive during an event in Pleasant Prairie yesterday. It happened around 7:50 AM in Lake Andrea. A 52 year old man was unresponsive in the water while competing in the Pleasant Prairie triathlon. Another athlete found the man and first responders quickly arrived...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Brat fry to support Casey Schwartz family

June 24, 2022 – Lomira, WI – St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, Lomira, WI is holding a brat and burger fry June 24 and 25 for the Casey Schwartz family. Schwartz is the husband and father who lost his wife, 1-year-old son and unborn child in a fatal car accident Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022, in Washington County.
LOMIRA, WI
wpr.org

Supply chain, labor woes hit Wisconsin's school cafeterias

Last year, Beloit director of food and nutrition Dawn Smith got a call from one of the high schools telling her that the chicken nuggets they'd prepared that day were the worst they'd ever tasted. "I thought, it's got to be a preparation issue, and I went out and said...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crews contain fire at Arlington Agricultural Research Station, no injuries reported

ARLINGTON, Wis. — A building and numerous pieces of equipment are considered a total loss following a fire at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from numerous agencies responded to the blaze at a building on the 2000-acre research farm affiliated with UW-Madison’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Michael Peters, who is the Director of Agriculture Research...
ARLINGTON, WI
milwaukeemag.com

11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: June 24-26

1. History Kayak Tour with the Milwaukee County Historical Society. Paddle along with Steve Schaffer from the Milwaukee County Historical Society to learn about the history of the city and its rivers. Single and tandem kayaks are available to explore the Milwaukee River, its history, the famous names, buildings and bridges that made Milwaukee the city it is today. Guides from the Milwaukee Kayak Company will be paddling with the group as well. Tickets and more information can be found here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Kids destroy items at store on Sunset Dr.

6:36 p.m. Wednesday — A caller in the 1100 block of West Sunset Drive reported a group of three kids were stealing items and destroying things in a store. Police could not substantiate that anything was stolen. The kids were returned home to their parents and advised. Read the...
nbc15.com

Multiple agencies fight structure fire at UW Agricultural Research Station

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deforest Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to reports of a barn on fire at the Arlington Research Station and multiple other local fire departments followed quickly to assist, UW Police said. DeForest Fire crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. and more than a dozen agencies responded...
ARLINGTON, WI
spmetrowire.com

State Patrol to conduct aerial traffic enforcement

Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in two counties this week. The aerial unit will patrol the skies over I-94 in Jefferson Co. on Monday, June 27. The unit will be patrolling I-39 in Portage Co. on Thursday, June 30. The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release on...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy