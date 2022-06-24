ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's 'indecent exposure' citation over shorts, crop top goes viral: What we know

 3 days ago

A Louisiana woman's account of receiving a citation at a music festival has gone viral. The TikTok video where she recounted the incident has had over 4 million views over the past two weeks since it was posted. Here's what we know

What happened?

Casey Lacaze-Lachney, known on TikTok by her username @kazzi112 , attended a festival on June 11 in Winnfield, Louisiana, where she said she was cited for indecent exposure .

In her TikTok post about the incident, LaCaze-Lachney is shown wearing a black t-shirt that covered her shoulders and was cropped just above the belly button, paired with cutoff denim shorts and a studded belt.

In the video LaCaze-Lachney says, "All of my bits are covered. Are you kidding me? At a family event where there's alcohol being literally handed out for free and three female cops came up to me and gave me a ticket."

What is 'indecent exposure'?

A Facebook post by the Winnfield Police Department from June 15, which did not refer to LaCaze-Lachney by name, explained the citation:

The referenced city ordinance is 14-76, passed unanimously by then city council members on 6-14-2011 and is cited as follows:

“It shall be unlawful for any person to wear pants, trousers, shorts, skirts, dresses, or skorts in any public place or places open to the public which either intentionally exposes undergarments or intentionally exposes any portion of the pubic hair, cleft of buttocks, or genitals.” Fines range from $25.00 for a first offense to a maximum of $300, and the person may be ordered to perform up to 40 hours of community service.

What legal action has taken place?

Attorney Randall T. Hayes has taken LaCaze-Lachney's case.

In a comment to The Shreveport Times, Hayes said he believes the police officers who issued the citation had no legal basis and feels confident LaCaze-Lachney's citation will be dismissed.

Hayes posted on Facebook that he has requested body camera video of LaCaze-Lachney's encounter with the police but that he is still waiting on a callback from police and for the video.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Woman's 'indecent exposure' citation over shorts, crop top goes viral: What we know

