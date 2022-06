(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 27,094 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 82 deaths since the Friday before, June 17th. The CDC reports 20 counties are now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, a drop from 25 the week before. There are 47 additional counties in Illinois now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 39 the week before. With the 67 counties at the Medium or High Community Level across Illinois, more than half of the counties in the state remain at an elevated level for community risk. COVID-19 precautions should still be taken at all times. For more details, go online to www.dph.illinois.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO