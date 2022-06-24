ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Shelter in San Angelo requests donations of household items

By Staff report
 3 days ago

The Family Shelter in San Angelo is requesting donations of various household items for its emergency safe haven facility.

An increase in domestic violence cases during June has pushed the shelter's occupancy to 28 adults and children, according to a release from the shelter Friday, June 24.

Items the shelter is seeking include paper towels, toilet paper, plates, bowls, serveware, napkins, gallon Ziploc bags and 39 gallon trash bags.

Laundry detergent, bleach, Pine-Sol, baby bottles, baby wash and sunblock are also needed.

Items can be brought to the shelter's porch at 79 Gillis St.

Clothing donations can be taken to Rust Street Ministries from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

For more information, contact the Family Shelter's Program Director, Valerie Tillery, at 325-655-5775.

