AMD Raphael-X CPUs Outed By Team Group DDR5 Announcement
Memory specialist Team Group has announced that it has prepared the first industrial DDR5-5600 memory modules. In its blurb, the firm claims that the new memory modules are a good match for next-gen platforms like "Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Raphael-X." What makes this particularly interesting is that AMD hasn't formally announced Raphael-X processors - which are expected to be Zen 4 architecture CPUs (Ryzen 7000 family) with 3D V-Cache technology applied.
Raphael-X Recap
The latest rumors suggest that AMD is gearing up to release its first Zen 4 architecture Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' desktop processors on September 15. In addition, at least some of the supporting AM5-based motherboards will also logically become available simultaneously. We are less sure about 'Raphael-X' chips, but some say that Raphael-X is already in mass production. Moreover, it's expected that these 3D V-Cache enhanced CPUs will be released without much of a delay (compared to the core of the family) this generation. In other words, we could expect Raphael-X before New Year – but please add salt to such rumors.
What is "Industrial Smart Alert" DDR5?
Team Group's new DDR5 memory modules will be made available in U-DIMM, SO-DIMM, ECC-DIMM, and R-DIMM form factors. Oddly for 'Industrial' components, they will come with RGB lighting and built-in audio. However, this isn't mere frivolity; the multi-color lights and sounds will be used for operational status, alerts, and other helpful feedback.
Three RGB lighting modes are available with these memory modules; Alert, Notification, and Reminder. In the image directly above, you can see that a DIMM operating normally will show all green lights. However, if something triggers the smart detection system, the bi-color flashing RGB LEDs fire up. Just in case the modules are out of sight, you might also appreciate that these modules can produce audible alerts. The surface-mounted speaker looks like a piezo buzzer, which should be OK for emitting beeps and bleeps.
Team Group has yet to publish any product pages for its Industrial Smart Alert DDR5 memory modules at the time of writing.
