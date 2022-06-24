ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Jones Soda Launches 'Full Flavor, Full Dose' Soft Drinks With a Cannabis Kick

By T.L. Stanley
AdWeek
 3 days ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept....

www.adweek.com

The Infatuation

Ernesto's Mexican Taco Shop

Independent, fast-casual Tex-Mex spots are about as hard to find in Miami as free parking. And while we feel quite sad for our collective lives devoid of lard-infused beans, salsa bars, and deep-fried deliciousness—we’re also happy Ernesto’s exists. This is an ideal spot to sit by yourself with a chimichanga, quesadilla, or plate of carne asada fries and wash it down with horchata. If you can’t decide what to get, go for one of the combination platters. Ernesto’s proximity to Kendall’s infamous stoner park, Indian Hammocks, is a bonus. Come here with three of your cousins in a tricked-out Honda Civic for a truly authentic Kendall experience.
MIAMI, FL
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at SUGARCANE raw bar grill

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. Located at the heart of Midtown Miami, just a few blocks from the popular Wynwood District, is one of our favourite foodie spots in the city. SUGARCANE raw bar grill has been a Miami institution for over a decade and still stands strong as a crowd favourite. The inviting and stylish eatery boasts a lush and inviting outdoor area, rustic and relaxed interiors, and an irresistible global menu perfect for sharing.
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

To Dine For Podcast: Don Miguel Ruiz on Healing the Mind

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is...
MIAMI, FL
Amber Gibson

Newly Minted Miami Michelin Star Restaurants To Try Now

Just this month, Florida received a Michelin Guide for the first time ever, and naturally Miami is the most star studded city of all, with 11 different restaurants receiving stars. It's exciting for Miami to be recognized on an international level like this and local chefs now have a new benchmark and accolade to strive for.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami International Airport Projects Record Travel, Full Garages for July 4th Weekend

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend in just a matter of days, Miami International Airport is projecting record numbers when it comes to travelers. Over 725,000 travelers are expected between June 30th and July 4th. MIA said it is currently averaging 145,000 travelers a day, up nearly 20 percent from the same time period during last year's holiday weekend.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

The hottest and new Miami restaurants you need to check out

From viral pizza places to intimate date night spots, these new Miami restaurants are worth checking out. Here are some of the new Miami restaurants worth checking out:. New Miami restaurants boast a rich cultural mix that reflects the city's own population. We can always rely on these places to offer delicious food and wonderful memories. Our list of best picks features a wide range of cuisine styles, from authentic Italian to cutting-edge newcomers to the culinary scene to the reliable, inexpensive eats that have made the city famous. Ready to dig in?
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Mellow Dramatic Mondays is a new event at Red Rooster Overtown that focuses on good vibes through soul music. This week, it's all about acoustics as Courtney Mickens takes the stage. The singer recently released her new album, What Kinda Lady, and is best known for her hit "Bad." So enjoy a cocktail and some mellow sounds and start your week off right. A two-drink minimum or orders from the late-night menu is required to enjoy the show. 8 p.m. Monday, at Red Rooster Overtown, 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-9880; redroosterovertown.com. Tickets cost $15 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
BevNET.com

Kové Opens Miramar Tasting Room

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Kové, an alternative craft beverage brand, announced the grand opening of its new tasting room in Miramar, California accompanied by the specialty release of a limited collaboration flavor, Dragon Fruit Margarita, created in partnership with Pitaya Foods. Kové launched the world’s first hard Yerba Mate beverage and will officially open its new tasting room on Saturday, June 25. Brewed sustainably in San Diego, each unique flavor contains high-quality ingredients with transparent and ethical sourcing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WSVN-TV

Officials at MIA, frequent flyers give travel advice ahead of July 4th weekend

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner. Like years past, airports across the country are expected to feel the holiday hustle, and Miami International Airport is no exception. 7News cameras captured a steady stream of travelers walking across concourses and standing in...
MIAMI, FL
Beth Torres

Miami median home price jumps to $530K, fueled by out-of-state buyers

Real estate platform Redfin reports the price for a home in Miami is up over 27 percent from last year. The median sales price for a home in May 2022 was $530,000. And it’s not just home prices that are accelerating. Homes are selling at a faster clip than they did a year ago. Miami homes sold on average after 43 days on the market compared to 62 days on the market in 2021.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Equipment Arrives At Downtown Miami Site Where Sold-Out 39-Story Tower Planned

Construction equipment arrived last week at the downtown Miami site where the sold-out District 225 tower is planned. The developers have previously said the groundbreaking is planned in the third quarter of 2022. Records show that a construction permit is pending, including phased foundation and vertical permits. A private provider...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Mosquito spraying pro warns people to be careful of areas with even tiny amounts of water

MIAMI GARDENS – It is peak season for "swamp angels" also known as mozzies, skeeters or simply mosquitoes, and that's why local counties have expanded their spraying programs to keep them at bay. However, one of the key things people can do to help is, clear out areas of stagnant water. "So, this catches your sprinkler water, rainwater, all these leaves," Roy Billesbach showed CBS4 the water that collects in Bromeliads, a native plant that grows all over.Billesbach is co-owner of a Mosquito Shield franchise. He knows mosquito larvae can be found in the smallest pockets of water, usually in shady...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
travelnoire.com

French bee Launches Non-Stop Flights From Miami To Paris, Starting At $281

Flights to Paris from the U.S. are becoming more accessible thanks to French bee airline. This week, the airline announced its new route from Miami to Paris Orly, starting in December 2022. French bee is the first smart-cost long-haul airline in France. This non-stop route from Miami to Paris will...
MIAMI, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The friendship behind the infamous bunk beds at Champlain Towers South

Infamous, eerie, chilling. Those words scratch the surface of how to describe the tragedy of the Surfside condo collapse one year ago on June 24, 2021. Seen hanging on for dear life atop Champlain Towers South after 98 people fell to their death when the condo collapsed. This bedroom in...
SURFSIDE, FL

