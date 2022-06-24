Adweek Presents... Jennifer Garner and John Foraker, Co-Founders of Once Upon a Farm

For close to a decade, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich has been a go-to spot for those in the know seeking delicious, freshly-made French and Latin baked treats, perfectly-executed coffee creations and a vast menu of sweet and savory delights stretching across all three meal periods. Omelets and Benedicts made to order, served with a complimentary glass of freshly-squeezed orange juice? Check. French toast/pain perdu? Check. Pastas, salads, gourmet sandwiches, empanadas and quiches? All bases covered. Truly, in a restaurant market saturated with practically every type of concept under the sun, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich — with six locations throughout Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties — stands apart. Now, with its newest location in Doral, the brand that celebrates fresh, fine food from France, Venezuela, Argentina and beyond is poised to be the not-so-secret spot for South Floridians and travelers alike.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO