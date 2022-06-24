ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Adweek Presents... Jennifer Garner and John Foraker, Co-Founders of Once Upon a Farm

By Al Mannarino
AdWeek
 3 days ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading...

www.adweek.com

AdWeek

Guinness Storehouse Pours More Effort Into Wooing Irish Visitors

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. Ask a New Yorker how often they visit the observation deck of...
CAMPBELL, CA
Amber Gibson

Newly Minted Miami Michelin Star Restaurants To Try Now

Just this month, Florida received a Michelin Guide for the first time ever, and naturally Miami is the most star studded city of all, with 11 different restaurants receiving stars. It's exciting for Miami to be recognized on an international level like this and local chefs now have a new benchmark and accolade to strive for.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

LA BOULANGERIE BOUL’MICH: A delicious all-day destination where France and the Americas Meet

For close to a decade, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich has been a go-to spot for those in the know seeking delicious, freshly-made French and Latin baked treats, perfectly-executed coffee creations and a vast menu of sweet and savory delights stretching across all three meal periods. Omelets and Benedicts made to order, served with a complimentary glass of freshly-squeezed orange juice? Check. French toast/pain perdu? Check. Pastas, salads, gourmet sandwiches, empanadas and quiches? All bases covered. Truly, in a restaurant market saturated with practically every type of concept under the sun, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich — with six locations throughout Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties — stands apart. Now, with its newest location in Doral, the brand that celebrates fresh, fine food from France, Venezuela, Argentina and beyond is poised to be the not-so-secret spot for South Floridians and travelers alike.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at SUGARCANE raw bar grill

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. Located at the heart of Midtown Miami, just a few blocks from the popular Wynwood District, is one of our favourite foodie spots in the city. SUGARCANE raw bar grill has been a Miami institution for over a decade and still stands strong as a crowd favourite. The inviting and stylish eatery boasts a lush and inviting outdoor area, rustic and relaxed interiors, and an irresistible global menu perfect for sharing.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

6 cool places for gluten free food in Miami

Gluten free food in Miami isn't as inaccessible as you thought, thanks to these amazing restaurants. A lot of people avoid gluten for various reasons, including health conditions like Celiac disease and related dietary restrictions, as well as lifestyle choices. It can be hard to find food options that cater to this limitation, but it's not all gloom and doom. There are plenty of amazing options around Miami, where you can find gluten free food.
MIAMI, FL
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Hialeah, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's always a pleasure to try their expertly constructed bao dumplings, soft laing, or delicious chicken. Slowly savor the enticing beer on offer, focusing solely on your pleasure. Its guests like the large range of dining options. At night, there are musical performances.
HIALEAH, FL
sflcn.com

Dolphin Mall is Bursting with Fun with Bubble Fest During July

[MIAMI] – Dolphin Mall, Miami-Dade County’s largest outlet and value retail mall, celebrates summer with an immersive “Bubble Fest” experience every day during the month of July. For 12 minutes each hour, between 2-6 p.m., shoppers can delight in a one-of-a-kind event featuring bubbles floating through the air. In addition to dancing lights, and upbeat music every day of the week.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Mellow Dramatic Mondays is a new event at Red Rooster Overtown that focuses on good vibes through soul music. This week, it's all about acoustics as Courtney Mickens takes the stage. The singer recently released her new album, What Kinda Lady, and is best known for her hit "Bad." So enjoy a cocktail and some mellow sounds and start your week off right. A two-drink minimum or orders from the late-night menu is required to enjoy the show. 8 p.m. Monday, at Red Rooster Overtown, 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-9880; redroosterovertown.com. Tickets cost $15 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Construction of Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel Set to Begin This Summer

Arquitectonica-designed, 800-room hotel is expected to open in 2025 – With construction set to begin this summer on the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Convention Center Hotel, the city’s convention center campus will continue to evolve into one of the most sought-after meeting and convention destinations in the world. Designed by Arquitectonica, the 800-room hotel will enhance Miami Beach’s Convention Center District with new public spaces, improved connectivity, and privately-funded infrastructure and resiliency upgrades. The project will create an estimated 1,909 on-site construction jobs, 724 full-time jobs and 225 indirect jobs.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami International Airport expects busiest Fourth of July weekend ever

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Aviation Department announced Monday that officials are expecting the Miami International Airport to experience its busiest Fourth of July weekend ever. They are asking travelers to arrive at least three hours before a domestic flight and earlier for international flights. They also expect the...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Top 7 Ramen spots in Miami

Nothing says comfort food like a steaming bowl of noodles so check out these Ramen spots in Miami. Check out these popular Ramen spots to enjoy a steaming bowl in Miami:. The iconic Asian dish of Ramen is on the rise across the United States, and Miami is not one to be left behind. A traditional ramen bowl features n oodles, salty broth, miso, soy sauce, a variety of veggies, and the chef's choice of protein. These bowls, which are served warm and often feature a topping of eggs, pork, or chicken, are a delicious option no matter what the weather is like.
MIAMI, FL
crowdfundinsider.com

Wall Street South: It’s Not Just Blockchain Firms Locating in Miami as Citadel Announces it is Moving to Miami

While Miami has long been known for white sandy beaches and awesome weather, in recent years Miami has emerged as a crypto-haven with many blockchain startups and early-stage ventures setting up shop in the Southeast Florida location. But it is not just blockchain firms and other Fintechs that are calling Miami home as Citadel, an enormous hedge fund, has officially announced it is exiting Chicago to relocate its headquarters in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Video shows bull shark in Lighthouse Point canal

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A marine predator was spotted swimming in a canal in Lighthouse Point. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer on Sunday captured a bull shark about a mile north of Hillsboro Inlet. The shark went around in a circle before it swam away. Remember,...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
thenextmiami.com

Equipment Arrives At Downtown Miami Site Where Sold-Out 39-Story Tower Planned

Construction equipment arrived last week at the downtown Miami site where the sold-out District 225 tower is planned. The developers have previously said the groundbreaking is planned in the third quarter of 2022. Records show that a construction permit is pending, including phased foundation and vertical permits. A private provider...
MIAMI, FL
multihousingnews.com

The Estate Cos. to Bring Mixed-Use Development to Miami Area

The project is scheduled to break ground later this year. The Estate Cos. (EIG) has received approval for Soleste Pompano Beach, a 253-unit luxury community with 4,000 square feet of retail space in Pompano Beach, Fla. The project is slated to break ground toward the end of the third quarter of 2022.
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

The Best Suburban Neighborhoods You Should Totally Move To

Since the dawn of the American suburb, the idea of suburban living has been decidedly unsexy. It conjures up images of endless rows of uniform houses, where manicured lawns and aluminum siding rule, and the food scene is limited to a collection of drive-thrus and chains with 90-minute waits. In...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Beth Torres

Miami median home price jumps to $530K, fueled by out-of-state buyers

Real estate platform Redfin reports the price for a home in Miami is up over 27 percent from last year. The median sales price for a home in May 2022 was $530,000. And it’s not just home prices that are accelerating. Homes are selling at a faster clip than they did a year ago. Miami homes sold on average after 43 days on the market compared to 62 days on the market in 2021.
MIAMI, FL

