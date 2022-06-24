ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear makes repeated visits to Florida golf course, tennis courts

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 3 days ago
June 24 (UPI) -- Officials at a Florida sports club said a bear has been making repeated visits to the tennis courts and golf course during the past week.

The Club at The Strand in Naples said the bear was first spotted by visitors on Sunday and has made repeated reappearances, including wandering into the barn where the golf carts are stored.

Officials said the bear has not been aggressive, but it has caused some minor disruptions.

"The bear has not been aggressive, it shuffles out of people's way and is sensitive to noise, but it did go on to roam the tennis courts (players cleared out), headed towards fitness center and then proceeded onto the golf course," they wrote on a Facebook post.

The club shared multiple photos and videos of the bear on Instagram.

