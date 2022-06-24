ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man calls 911 after he fatally shoots carjacker, OK cops say. Now he faces charges

By Kaitlyn Alanis
 3 days ago

A man called 911 to report shooting someone he said tried to carjack him at a QuikTrip gas station — and after an interview with Oklahoma police, authorities said he was free to go.

Four days later, the accused shooter was arrested on several charges .

The Tulsa Police Department says shooting suspect Anthony Allen called 911 at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday, June 19. Officers responded to the QuikTrip and found Desmond Cousino near the parking lot.

Cousino, 25, died at the scene, according to a news release.

“Video of the incident showed that Cousino carjacked Allen, attempting to take his car at gunpoint,” police said. “The two ended up fighting over the gun, and Allen took Cousino’s gun, ultimately shooting and killing him.”

An investigation into the shooting found that Cousino was trying to flee as he was shot by Allen, authorities said.

The District Attorney’s office reviewed the investigation and filed three charges against Allen: first degree manslaughter in the heat of passion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and transferring a firearm from a felon.

Comments / 34

Norma
2d ago

You should not be charged if you are protecting your own life even if it was their gun! They are pushing hard for gun control, which will only lead to more violence and guns being taken from the innocent.

Reply(1)
23
John Erickson
2d ago

Imagine if he was an off duty cop... this would be a non issue. So it should be with this person. It wasn't his gun and it wasn't his idea to hijack himself! DO BETTER OKLAHOMA!

Reply
8
Suzie Mathis
3d ago

NOT GUILTY VERDICT. just gonna waist tax dollars. remember if you want your rights back go VOTE no more BULLSTIT

Reply
21
