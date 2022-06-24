Man calls 911 after he fatally shoots carjacker, OK cops say. Now he faces charges

A man called 911 to report shooting someone he said tried to carjack him at a QuikTrip gas station — and after an interview with Oklahoma police, authorities said he was free to go.

Four days later, the accused shooter was arrested on several charges .

The Tulsa Police Department says shooting suspect Anthony Allen called 911 at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday, June 19. Officers responded to the QuikTrip and found Desmond Cousino near the parking lot.

Cousino, 25, died at the scene, according to a news release.

“Video of the incident showed that Cousino carjacked Allen, attempting to take his car at gunpoint,” police said. “The two ended up fighting over the gun, and Allen took Cousino’s gun, ultimately shooting and killing him.”

An investigation into the shooting found that Cousino was trying to flee as he was shot by Allen, authorities said.

The District Attorney’s office reviewed the investigation and filed three charges against Allen: first degree manslaughter in the heat of passion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and transferring a firearm from a felon.

