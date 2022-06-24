ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flandreau, SD

Flandreau's Claire Sheppard commits to South Dakota State women's basketball

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

South Dakota State landed a commitment from one of the state’s brightest young stars on Friday, with Flandreau junior-to-be Claire Sheppard announcing via Twitter that she plans to play for the Jackrabbits.

A 6-foot-1 wing, Sheppard has already played three years of varsity basketball with the Fliers with two still left, and established herself as one of the top players in South Dakota and a Division I prospect. She had offers from Nebraska, Colorado State, Montana State and Creighton, but chose the Jackrabbits, who have been in a decade-long battle with South Dakota for Summit League supremacy.

Sheppard averaged 15.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for a Fliers team that went 18-4, earning second team All-State honors. She plays for former Augustana standout Megan (Doyle) Severtson, and is the daughter of Flandreau boys coach Brendan Sheppard.

Sheppard is the fifth player from the class of 2024 to commit to SDSU, joining O’Gorman’s Mahli Abdouch, Jefferson’s Jaidyn Dunn, Mount Vernon-Plankinton’s Emilee Fox and Tea’s Katie Vasecka.

