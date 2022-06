There's no doubt that you've received at least one spam call or robocall in the past week. Maybe you'll even get one today. These annoying and potentially hazardous calls have become part of the new normal. This year alone, Americans are expected to get over 52 billion robocalls, which breaks down to approximately 1 billion calls every week, according to YouMail, a company that specializes in blocking them.

