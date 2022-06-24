Gov. Glenn Youngkin To Seek 15-Week Abortion Ban In Va Following Roe V. Wade Ruling

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he would push for a 15-week abortion ban in the state following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a report said.

Speaking with The Washington Post , Youngkin said he reached out to multiple state Republican leaders to craft the legislation. He told the newspaper that it would be easier to pass a 20-week ban, but he would prefer a ban on abortions 15 weeks after conception. Though he does support exceptions in the case of rape, incest, or when the mother's life is at risk.

“Virginians do want fewer abortions as opposed to more abortions,” Youngkin told The Washington Post moments after the court handed down its ruling overturning federal abortion protections. “I am not someone who is going to jump in and try to push us apart … There is a place we can come together.”

Florida and Mississippi have similar laws, the Post said.

On Twitter, Youngkin wrote that he is a "proud pro-life governor and plans to take every action" to protect life. He said he hopes to see legislation passed when state representatives return to Richmond in January.

Kentucky, Louisiana, and South Dakota have trigger laws that take effect immediately and ban abortions unless the mother's life is at stake, NPR reported . Twenty-two states have laws that restrict when a woman can end a pregnancy that will go into effect in the next 30 days, the news station said. Only 16 states and Washington D.C. have laws protecting the practice.