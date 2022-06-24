ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gov. Glenn Youngkin To Seek 15-Week Abortion Ban In Va Following Roe V. Wade Ruling

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he would push for a 15-week abortion ban in the state following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a report said.

Speaking with The Washington Post , Youngkin said he reached out to multiple state Republican leaders to craft the legislation. He told the newspaper that it would be easier to pass a 20-week ban, but he would prefer a ban on abortions 15 weeks after conception. Though he does support exceptions in the case of rape, incest, or when the mother's life is at risk.

“Virginians do want fewer abortions as opposed to more abortions,” Youngkin told The Washington Post moments after the court handed down its ruling overturning federal abortion protections. “I am not someone who is going to jump in and try to push us apart … There is a place we can come together.”

Florida and Mississippi have similar laws, the Post said.

On Twitter, Youngkin wrote that he is a "proud pro-life governor and plans to take every action" to protect life. He said he hopes to see legislation passed when state representatives return to Richmond in January.

Kentucky, Louisiana, and South Dakota have trigger laws that take effect immediately and ban abortions unless the mother's life is at stake, NPR reported . Twenty-two states have laws that restrict when a woman can end a pregnancy that will go into effect in the next 30 days, the news station said. Only 16 states and Washington D.C. have laws protecting the practice.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Cause Of Death Revealed For NJ Football Star Who Died During Navy SEAL Hell Week Training

The cause of death has been revealed for a former New Jersey football standout and Navy SEAL candidate who died during "Hell Week" training in February. Kyle Mullen, 24, of Manalapan, died as a result of pneumonia during the training at Naval Base Coronado in California, his mom tells NJ Advance Media citing an autopsy report from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Roe V Wade#State Representatives#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Supreme Court#The Washington Post#Republican#Virginians#Npr
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Voice

New Maryland Abortion Care Access Law To Take Effect

With the country rife in turmoil amid the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision, Maryland is doubling down on its plan to become a safe state for women seeking abortion care. Officials announced that nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and midwives will be allowed to...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland Cheerleader, 18, Killed In DC Shooting

A young Maryland cheerleader was killed in a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. over the weekend, reports NBC Washington. Kyndall Myers, 18, succumbed to her injuries after she and two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were shot shortly after midnight on the 800 block of Quincy Street NW on Sunday, June 26, reports the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
301K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy