Spring Grove, PA

Spring Grove's Eli Brooks to get his NBA shot this summer

By Matt Allibone, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

It won't be easy, but Eli Brooks will get an NBA opportunity this summer.

The former Spring Grove superstar and Michigan Wolverine signed an NBA Summer League deal and Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers, his father, James, confirmed Friday. This comes after Brooks was not selected in the two-round NBA Draft Thursday evening.

The NBA Summer League will take place in Las Vegas from July 7-17. All NBA teams will be represented by rosters featuring young players and recent college graduates trying to make the official roster in the fall. Most NBA rosters have around 15 active players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kziag_0gLH9Zui00

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary contract that will likely give Brooks an opportunity to prove himself during the fall's training camp, which begins Sept. 28. Even if Brooks doesn't make the Pacers roster, he could be signed to the team's G League affiliate ― the NBA's version of the minor leagues.

The Pacers are coming off a 25-57 season.

Despite a strong career at Michigan, the 6-foot-1 Brooks was not expected to be selected in the NBA Draft and it will still be an uphill battle for him to make the Pacers roster this season. Still, Brooks has come incredibly far after serving in a reserve role his first two years at Michigan.

He started the past three seasons and averaged 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and shot 44% from the field and 39% from 3-point range his final season. He played on two Sweet 16 teams, an Elite Eight squad and a team that reached the NCAA Championship Game his freshman season.

He scored 23 points to lift 11-seed Michigan to an upset win over Tennessee in the second round of the tournament this year.

He scored his 1,000th career point this season and became Michigan's all-time winningest player this past season.

Brooks finished his high school career second in YAIAA boys' history with 2,426 points. He is considered arguably the greatest boys' basketball player in York County history.

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on Twitter at @bad2theallibone.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Spring Grove's Eli Brooks to get his NBA shot this summer

