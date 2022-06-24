ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick shows off his lavish pool at $6M LA mansion during swimming day with daughter Penelope, 9, & son Reign, 7

By Courtney Ciandella
 3 days ago
SCOTT Disick showed off his lavish pool as he gave fans a glimpse at his massive backyard at his $6million LA mansion.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has spent more time with the kids after ex Kourtney Kardashian's marriage to Travis Barker heats up.

Scott Disick showed off his lavish pool at his $6million LA mansion Credit: Scott Disick/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 9-year-old Penelope swam in the pool Credit: Instagram
Scott shares his three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Scott took to his Instagram Stories to record his youngest son Reign cooling off in their pool.

The seven-year-old sported a t-shirt, shorts, and bare feet, as he determinedly walked towards the square-shaped pool while his dad followed closely behind with the camera rolling.

Scott commented: "He said he's jumping in," as the youngster walked alongside the water where his older sister, Penelope, nine, was swimming with a friend.

The father of three encouraged the little tyke to leap as he yelled: "Go Raymond!" calling Reign by his nickname.

Reign began to walk faster as he turned the pool corner and declared: "I walk in sea," before stepping into the water, which came right up to the edge.

Scott gasped in awe of his son, who quickly resurfaced.

The clip also showed the rest of Scott's backyard oasis, which didn't appear as luxurious as other Kardashian/Jenner homes.

The pool seemed average-sized, with several lounge chairs lined up along the patio, surrounded by a grassy landscape.

Scott recently received comments about his average home compared to his ex-Kourtney and her sisters.

'NORMAL' FRIDGE

Earlier this month, a TikTok user shared a video of their favorite scene of the Hulu series, The Kardashians' season finale.

In the clip, Reign answered questions ranging from "what grade are you in?" to "how old are you?"

However, he was stumped when the person off-screen asked, "what's your IQ?"

"I have no idea what that means," Reign responded, which made his sister Penelope crack up.

However, fans focused more on where Penelope was standing: in front of her famous dad's fridge.

Scott's fridge seemed filled with generic products and looked quite average in comparison to the fridges of other Kardashian members.

One fan wrote: "At least Scott has a normal fridge," as another agreed and added, "Their fridge looks normal."

A commenter explained: "... In Kourtney's house all she has in her fridge is organic foods and Scott's isn't that..."

Scott shares Reign, Penelope, and his son Mason, 12, with his ex Kourtney, 43.

The Poosh founder recently celebrated her love with Travis Barker in a third wedding in Italy- a celebration Scott did not attend.

FATHER'S DAY

Scott did get to spend Father's Day with his kids as he even recorded a TikTok video with his pre-teen daughter.

Penelope smiled at the camera in the adorable video as she lip-synced herself to an audio clip from the animated Finding Nemo movie.

The little one wore an oversized T-shirt with the love-struck Mickey and Minnie Mouse cuddling.

She mouthed the words: "Hi! I'm Dory."

When Foux's Sunset Lover song started, Penelope spun her arms around and started dancing.

Scott, wearing a black hoodie and a matching cap, stood beside her.

The Hulu star timed his spinning arms with hers and shuffled his bare feet on the floor.

FANS' PRAISE

Fans praised Scott on social media for the sweet video and the adorable father-daughter dance.

One said: "This is so cute. Love dad mode Scott. This is the best version of him!"

Another fan added: "This is so cute! I’m gonna cry!" while a third wrote, "I love Scott with the kids."

"I love it so much! I want to cry!" a fourth chimed in.

One said: "Little moments like this make me wish they had been able to work it out for those little ones.

"She clearly adores her dad just like he adores her."

Fans recently commented on the normal contents inside of Scott's fridge, compared to the rest of his famous family Credit: Hulu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396myN_0gLH9QyB00
Scott also spent Father's Day with his children, where he recorded a sweet video of him dancing with his daughter Credit: TikTok/@pandkourt

