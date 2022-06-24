ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt baseball pitcher Christian Little commits to LSU | Report

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Vanderbilt transfer pitcher Christian Little is heading to LSU baseball , according to a report from Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.

Little was the No. 15 prospect in the Class of 2021 by Perfect Game, but reclassified to join the Commodores in January 2021. He spent most of that season as the midweek starter and made one start in the SEC Tournament and two in the College World Series.

In 2022, Little mostly pitched out of the bullpen, though he made three starts in the last month of the season, including the regional finale against Oregon State. He was 1-2 with a 3.72 ERA, 46 strikeouts and 17 walks in 38⅔ innings. One of Little's starts was against LSU, in which he gave up six runs in 3⅓ innings as Vanderbilt was swept.

Little has been mentioned as a first-round draft pick in 2023, but he was passed by freshmen Carter Holton and Devin Futrell for rotation spots in 2022. He could slot at the top of LSU's rotation.

Losing Little, especially to an SEC foe, is a blow for the Commodores, but with Holton and Futrell back, they should still have plenty of rotation options.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt baseball pitcher Christian Little commits to LSU | Report

