Ellwood City, PA

Sale of former Ellwood City Medical Center officially approved

By Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
 3 days ago

ELLWOOD CITY − After three years of delay and uncertainty, a new owner has officially been named for the former Ellwood City Medical Center.

On Friday, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky issued an order allowing the sale of the former borough hospital property, from Americore Holdings to California-based Pelorus Equity Group Inc.

Americore Holdings was the owner of the former Ellwood City hospital before it filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 31, 2019.

Sales process: Ellwood City hospital set to be sold

This order came following a hearing on Thursday between the different parties regarding the sale.

Court-appointed trustee Carol Fox said during the hearing, the judge and the parties involved discussed the order that would authorize the sale of all of Americore's assets with the center, in accordance with approved bid procedures, authorize the assumption and assignment of executory contracts and unexpired leases in accordance with bid procedures, and granting related relief.

Pelorus obtains mortgage: Penn Med sells Ellwood hospital mortgage

The announcement of this order and sale ends a period of uncertainty for the property, as the Medical Center shut down , with the landing pad reopened later , the medical records line was disconnected , medical copies had to be recopied by former patients before their destruction , and agreements were made with both borough council and the school district , by Pelorus, in regards to owed delinquent taxes to the property.

Pelorus Equity Group was a previous lienholder of the property. According to its website , Pelorus Equity Group is a "specialist provider" of real estate debt financing solutions, and have often worked with companies in the cannabis industry.

Details on what Pelorus plans to do with the property are not yet available.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

