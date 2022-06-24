BLUE ROCK — A Blue Rock man is dead after a head-on collision between the pickup truck he was driving and an ambulance Friday morning.

Charles Wheeler, 62, of Blue Rock, was driving north on Old River Road, county road 6, about halfway between Gaysport and Philo when his truck collided with a southbound M&M ambulance. The crash occurred in the northbound lane, said Lt. Russell Pasqualetti of the Zanesville Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

"We are not sure what happened," he said, "we are still investigating to determine what actions were being taken by the drivers prior to the crash."

A passenger in the pickup truck and a passenger in the ambulance were both taken to the hospital. The driver of the ambulance was not transported. There were no patients in the ambulance.

The ambulance, Medic 3 from the Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department, did not have lights or sirens activated, said Pasqualetti.

"We are still in the process of collecting a lot of data," he said. "The scene has been completely processed by our crash reconstruction team, we will get a lot of data from it and make a solid determination."

ccrook@gannett.com

740-868-3708

Social media: @crookphoto

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Blue Rock man killed in head-on collision