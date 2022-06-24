ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Petersburg men charged with robbing two Prince George convenience stores within days

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 3 days ago
PRINCE GEORGE − Three Petersburg men have been charged with robbing two north-county convenience stores within days of each other.

Prince George Police have charged J'Mari Alexander Hargrave, Cameron Alexandria Friend and Alnashae Sharvelle Carter with two counts each of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Friend also faces two charges of firearm possession by a convicted felon.

All three men are 21 years old and are being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George.

Police believe the three are responsible for holding up a 7-Eleven store on South Crater Road near Petersburg on June 19 and Crafty's convenience store on Jefferson Park Road near Hopewell.

"The Police Department would like to thank our citizens who provided critical information that assisted in this investigation and the US Marshals Task Force for their assistance," police said in a statement.

