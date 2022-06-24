ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven double homicide

By Sahara Sriraman
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — 7-Eleven is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who has information about a double homicide that happened at one of its stores on Wednesday, June 15.

Newport News police said they responded to a suspicious situation call at around 11:45 p.m. at the store, located at 1401 Kiln Creek Parkway. When they arrived, they found two adult males with gunshot wounds dead.

The two victims were identified as Preyas “Peter” Patel, 52, of Yorktown and Logan Edward, 35, of Newport News.

The investigation is currently ongoing, according to police.

The cash reward will be awarded to anyone who has information about this incident and calls Det. A. Rogers at 757-928-4219. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3 Tips.

Cutie Rutie
3d ago

I pray that whoever did this is caught and surely wish anyone that does know anything to do the right thing

