Teen seriously injured in Parke Co. ATV crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was hurt in a crash involving an ATV in Parke County.
According to the Parke County Sheriff, the incident happened Thursday on County Road 200n.
The cause of the crash was reportedly a deer that forced the rider of the ATV to swerve to avoid a collision.
The rider was taken to an area hospital with what were described by law enforcement as serious injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0