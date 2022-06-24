ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

Teen seriously injured in Parke Co. ATV crash

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was hurt in a crash involving an ATV in Parke County.

According to the Parke County Sheriff, the incident happened Thursday on County Road 200n.

The cause of the crash was reportedly a deer that forced the rider of the ATV to swerve to avoid a collision.

The rider was taken to an area hospital with what were described by law enforcement as serious injuries.

