Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton on alert with Tomas Soucek and West Ham struggling to agree new deal

TOMAS SOUCEK’S future at West Ham is in doubt as the midfielder haggles over a new deal.

The tireless Czech — who is halfway through a four-year contract — was told last season that he is not getting a pay rise any time soon.

Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton are all on alert with Tomas Soucek struggling to agree a new deal with West Ham Credit: Reuters

And the club could even be ready to listen to £30million offers for the 27-year-old.

He is currently way down the pay pecking order behind West Ham’s top earners like defender Kurt Zouma who earns in excess of £120K a week.

Contract talks were held in February when workhorse Soucek learned there is no prospect of a salary increase at present.

There have been no negotiations since then.

And with the player and club involved in a standoff it has alerted rival clubs to consider making a move for a player who cost West Ham just £17m two summers ago.

Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa are all showing interest.

Soucek spent the first six months of 2020 on loan at the London Stadium but was such a hit that the deal automatically became permanent the following July.

He has formed a formidable partnership with fellow midfielder Declan Rice and even though performances last season were not as consistent as in his first year, Soucek is still considered a key part of the West Ham squad.

Irons manager David Moyes has signed just one player this summer — Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd, 26, from French side Rennes in a £30m deal.

But the Scot is close to making Alphonse Areola’s loan from Paris Saint-Germain permanent.

SunSport understands the 29-year-old keeper’s £10.5m switch will take place early next week, with personal terms close to being agreed.

The Hammers have appointed former QPR manager Mark Warburton, 59, as a first- team coach to replace Stuart Pearce.

Warburton, 59, joins David Moyes’ backroom staff having ended his three-year spell as manager of QPR at the end of last season.

He has been brought in as a replacement for the Stuart Pearce, who announced his departure back in May to “pursue other challenges”.

Warburton will join up with the team at Rush Green when they return for pre-season this weekend.