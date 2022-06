The Jefferson County Health Department is making sure young athletes are healthy enough to take the field this fall by offering free sports physicals. "A lot of times, people think the sports physical is just checking the box, one of the things on their to-do list in the summer to get ready for the fall. But it is really valuable for students to get in front of the doctor so they can really check them to make sure they're ready for sports in the fall," Jefferson County Health Commissioner Andrew Henry said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO