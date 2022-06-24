ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant and the start of the offseason: Blazer Focused podcast

By Andrew Theen
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Blazers offseason of intrigue started with a bang. Jerami Grant is headed to Portland and the mysterious Shaedon Sharpe is...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Damian Lillard recruits former NBA MVP to join Blazers

A few members of the Portland Trail Blazers are doing some recruiting via social media. Portland star Damian Lillard and center Jusuf Nuric both shared an edited photo on their social media accounts aimed at Kevin Durant. The photo showed Durant next to Lillard. The image of Durant was edited to put the former NBA MVP in a Blazers jersey as a teammate of Lillard.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green reacts to Kyrie Irving Lakers rumors

Draymond Green does have his eye on the rumors linking the Los Angeles Lakers to a potential Kyrie Irving trade. In an interview with Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg, Green expressed skepticism about Irving possibly being traded by Brooklyn to the Lakers. Irving has a $36 million player option with the Nets and would likely only make around $6 million the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reveals ‘irreplaceable’ player Dubs must not lose in free agency

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of decisions to make in free agency, but there’s one guy head coach Steve Kerr finds irreplaceable for the NBA champions. That guy is Kevon Looney. Kerr has noticed, and Looney has rewarded the multi-titled coach’s faith: “He’s been really good for us over the years, but this […] The post Steve Kerr reveals ‘irreplaceable’ player Dubs must not lose in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NBA Draft 2022: Grades for Lakers, Warriors, Magic

The dust from the draft has settled, and the newly christened members of the NBA fraternity are preparing to journey their new homes. Per usual, the draft was rife with a full package of riveting moments: surprise picks, unexpected rises and slides, and a number of trades. And now that...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Google Podcasts#Spotify
FanSided

Knicks free agency rumors: New York expected to make immediate push for this player

The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer to a particular free agent this offseason. The New York Knicks left many baffled on the night of the NBA Draft. They made multiple trades in the first-round, and ended up with zero players. Instead, they have future first-round selections and dumped the contract of Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons. This is all reportedly part of a plan to sign a free agent this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins makes big confession on podcast

You never pray for an athlete to be injured unless of course you’re Kendrick Perkins and that athlete is LeBron James. During a recent appearance on the Old Man and the Three podcast, Perkins admitted that he once feared James. He also admitted that prior to Game 7 of a 2008 second-round matchup between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, he prayed that James would suffer an injury.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Nets unwilling to meet 1 Kyrie Irving request

Kyrie Irving is likely looking to land a maximum contract extension from the Brooklyn Nets, but it does not sound like he is going to get it. Irving has until Wednesday to decide if he will exercise his $36.9 million player option for next season. He is widely expected to decline it, which is why he and the Nets have been trying to work out a new contract. If Irving opts in, the Nets can sign him to a four-year, $196 million extension. If he declines the option, he would be eligible for a five-year, $248 million deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 outcome ‘very likely’ in Bradley Beal contract situation

Bradley Beal has a player option for next season that he is widely expected to decline, but that does not mean the Washington Wizards star wants a fresh start elsewhere. If Beal declines his $36.4 million player option, he will be eligible to sign a five-year max extension with the Wizards worth nearly $250 million. Other teams could offer the star guard roughly $180 million over four seasons. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Beal is very likely to decline his option and sign a max extension with Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
77K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy