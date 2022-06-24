ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Local independent living facility operator pleads guilty to dependent abuse

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The operator of a Bay Terraces independent living facility pleaded guilty earlier this week to abuse of a dependent adult for leaving at least one disabled resident in squalid conditions that led to his hospitalization, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office announced Friday....

San Diego microbusinesses face new challenges in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Small businesses have had to weather storm after storm the last two years. For Jessica Hainsworth, owner of Honest Thrift Studio & Garden Coffee, she had the unique challenge of launching a business in the height of the pandemic. Now two years after opening Garden Coffee, she is raising awareness of the importance of supporting local microbusinesses.
Carlsbad Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 10-acre fire Saturday. Carlsbad Police have identified as David Scott Prosser, he was placed under arrested for resisting an officer and arson. Prosser was transported to a local hospital and then booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Saturday.
County rolls new measures into cannabis permitting program

The County Board of Supervisors approved changes to the county’s Cannabis Permitting Program in an effort to enhance safety, support unincorporated communities and develop a youth cannabis prevention curriculum, in an item brought forth by Supervisor Joel Anderson at the June 15 board meeting. The proposed changes do not alter policy but add additional measures to the county’s Cannabis Permitting Program Environmental Impact Report and the Socially Equitable Cannabis Program.
10 California Communities Awarded $17 Million To Address Family Homelessness

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Ten California municipalities from Mendocino County to San Diego will receive $17 million in Family Homelessness Challenge Grant money as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $14 billion package to fight homelessness with the aim of reducing family homelessness throughout the state. “This is not a one-size-fits-all approach. With these grants, communities throughout the state are stepping up with their own solutions and best practices – cutting through red tape to effectively and efficiently eliminate family homelessness,” said Governor Newsom. “Success leaves clues, and through this process we are not only rewarding programs that work, we are also supporting systems that are innovative, and accelerate efforts to address the challenges of family homelessness at the local level.” These grants are being awarded through the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH), and should take effect immediately. Cal ICH will monitor the demonstration projects and share the grantees’ best practices with communities all around the state.
