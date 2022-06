Metro Detroit residents who’ve been looking to buy a home: Your time may be now. Increasing interest rates on already-raised home values are excluding some buyers from the market, reducing the number of bids homes are receiving, real estate agents say. It’s still a seller’s market thanks to insufficient inventory without enough homes being built and the possibility of paying higher taxes keeping many homeowners in place. But owners who do opt to sell may have to temper their expectations.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO