Springfield, MI

Three suspects in custody, fourth sought, in Springfield thefts

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD – Four people face charges in connection with multiple thefts in Springfield.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies Thursday were investigating multiple larcenies that occurred in the area of Ridgeline Road and Carl Avenue overnight, according to a release.

Items were stolen from multiple vehicles in the area, police said. Suspects also entered a home and took several items, including a vehicle after finding the keys inside the home.

The stolen vehicle was subsequently located on Magner Street in Battle Creek with multiple people nearby, police said. A deputy was able to arrest one of the individuals, but three others fled on foot.

Deputies, with the help of Battle Creek police, found another suspect in a nearby home, and another running close by, police said.

The suspect arrested near the vehicle was lodged at the Calhoun County jail on multiple outstanding warrants, police said. The two suspects that fled are also lodged at the jail on multiple charges.

A fourth suspect has not been found, but has been identified and charges will be sought, police said.

Anyone with information or any possible camera footage of the incidents is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Three suspects in custody, fourth sought, in Springfield thefts

