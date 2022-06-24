ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eva Mendes gets disappointed for not being able to find Cuban coffee in her hotel

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

Eva Mendes has access to almost anything she wants, but when she is craving Cuban coffee, things could get complicated depending on which part of the world she travels to. The actress recently took to social media to share how disappointed she was after ordering room service, and the coffee wasn’t what she anticipated.

“When a Cubana is on vacation and gets room service coffee and realizes it’s not un cortadito!” she wrote, adding, “Then thinks ‘Ayyy , if only Mami was here with her cafetera Cubana…’” she said, referring to how much she misses her mom’s stove-top Cuban coffee maker.

The cortadito is very popular in the Caribbean; the hot drink is mainly drunk in the morning or after a meal and is a type of espresso shot that is sweetened and contains milk to cut the strong flavor of the coffee.

RELATED:

Eva Mendes is letting Ryan Gosling’s sazón shine in their household

Eva Mendes roasts Ryan Gosling’s photography skills

Eva Mendes had the best reaction to the photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken

Although Eva is a proud Latina, the mom of two always lets Ryan Gosling ’s sazón shine in their household. The star recently revealed that she is in charge of the cleaning while her husband feeds the family.

“Ryan’s the cook. He’s an incredible cook,” she told People . “I think that there’s a really nice balance to ‘you cook, I clean.’ And it just works for us,” she said, confessing that she’s also a “control freak about the sink.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtgRv_0gLH5Wq100 GrosbyGroup

According to the 48-year-old star, she finds doing the dishes therapeutic. “Life is so chaotic. But the one thing I can control is my house, my kitchen,” she shared. “So when I do the dishes, it’s meditative for me. It really goes deeper than just cleaning up. It really gives me clarity. Clean sink equals clear mind for me.”

Eva took a break from acting to focus on raising her two kids, 7-year-old Esmeralda and 6-year-old Amada , but now she is prepared to go back to the big screen, as she revealed during her recent interview on The View .

“I have such a short list of what I will do,” she explained, “Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything – I mean, if it was a fun project. But now I won’t do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality. I don’t want to do… the list is short.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Mendes
Person
Ryan Gosling
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Maker#Photography#Espresso#Cubana#Cortadito#Latina
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp is All Smiles Boarding Private Jet in Paris

If Johnny Depp's trip to Paris has him looking like the King of France, it's because he's about to be ... and his excitement about it is written all over his face. Johnny was still rocking that ear-to-ear smile he's had ever since emerging victorious over his ex-wife Amber Heard in their defamation case ... as he left his hotel in Paris and headed for a private jet flight.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Russell Wilson, Ciara wait in long lines to enter exclusive Cannes beach club

CANNES — Ciara and Russell Wilson 1, 2 stepped their way into exclusive beach club and restaurant La Guérite on the island of Sainte Marguerite in Cannes, France, but found themselves dealing with lines like the rest of the peasants.  “They had to wait in the queue like the rest of us!” a person shared.  Dressed in a tight blue knitted dress and barefoot, the “Level Up” singer and quarterback then perused boutique Poupette St Barth flanked by bodyguards and a personal photographer.  Ciara, 36, emerged from the shack-style, high-end boutique without having purchased anything, but did put her sky-high stilettos back on to walk the pebbled road.  Wilson, 33, stayed by his wife’s side to help her navigate the bumpy path back to a private boat that was docked and waiting for them to arrive. The high-profile couple previously attended Cannes Lions in 2019 when the pop star performed at a private Spotify x Hulu soirée at a villa as her hubby watched with their daughter, Sierra Princess, now 5. Ciara performed old-school hits such as “Goodies” and “1, 2 Step,” as well as tracks off her new album, “Beauty Marks,” including “Thinkin Bout You.” The pair also share 1-year-old son Win Harrison.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy