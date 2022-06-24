ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-25 21:36:00 SST Expires: 2022-06-26 10:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf warning indicates dangerous large breaking waves will pound the shoreline in the warning area, producing deadly rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 20:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. However, light rain continued to fall over the warned area and will off and on for a few more hours. Elevated flows in normally dry washes and creeks will likely continue as well but the life threatening flash flooding has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and avoid any low water crossings, especially in the dark.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Apache Junction, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 192 and 202. AZ Route 202 near mile marker 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch Until in Effect Until 10 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm tonight for portions of western and central Minnesota, designated as a 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' by the NWS. This Tornado Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Sterns, and Wright counties (+more). Several strong tornadoes are...
WRIGHT, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 11:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands; Zion National Park FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms with heavy rain will be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, San Rafael Swell, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Western Canyonlands and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Thunderstorms with heavy rain may result in rapid onset of flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slickrock areas, and recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EMERY COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 17:02:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lawrence THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE AND WEST CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including portions of interior Collier County. * WHEN...Until 345 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Golden Gate Estates, Picayune Strand State Forest, Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd and South Blocks Golde. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mercer; Monroe; Summers A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Summers, northeastern Mercer and southwestern Monroe Counties through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lerona, or near Athens, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hinton Athens Pipestem Camp Creek Red Sulphur Spring Buck and Elgood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MERCER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 15:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Comal; Guadalupe; Hays The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas Southeastern Hays County in south central Texas Northeastern Guadalupe County in south central Texas East central Comal County in south central Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 336 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Martindale to near Kingsbury, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, Seguin, McQueeney, Martindale, Kingsbury, Staples, Fentress, Geronimo, Zorn, Hunter, Nolte, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Redwood, Freiheit and New Braunfels National Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 21:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Target Area: Orange County Inland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures of 94 to 97 degrees. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy, Jim Hogg, Kenedy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Kenedy Island An outflow boundary with gusty northerly winds from thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Kenedy, northern Jim Hogg and northern Brooks Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary with gusty northerly winds from thunderstorms along a line extending from near Benavides to near Malaquite Beach. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Falfurrias, Hebbronville, Sarita, Kenedy County Wind Farms, Gruy Stadium, La Colonia Park, Airport Road Addition, U S 77 Border Patrol Station, South Fork Estates and Falfurrias Junior High School. This includes the following highways US Highway 77 between mile markers 710 and 732. US Highway 281 between mile markers 708 and 728. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 21:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 96. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 22:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington Locally Dense Fog Through Early Morning Locally dense fog will occur through early morning with visibility reduced to a quarter mile or less at times. Motorists should be alert for visibilities which could change rapidly over short distances. Slow down, maintain a safe distance between other vehicles and allow extra time to reach your destination.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche, Hamilton, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Comanche; Hamilton; Mills FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following counties, Comanche, Hamilton and Mills. * WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Goldthwaite and Mullin.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Choctaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Choctaw HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Choctaw County. In Mississippi, Wayne County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-27 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Alamosa, northeastern Rio Grande and south central Saguache Counties through 915 PM MDT At 842 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over La Garita, or 30 miles northwest of Alamosa, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Lake Wind Advisory Tuesday, waves 1 to 3 feet with west winds 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph expected. For the second Lake Wind Advisory Wednesday, waves 1 to 3 feet with west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Flathead Lake. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 19:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Greater Portland Metro Area; Upper Hood River Valley; Western Columbia River Gorge HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Temperatures have cooled into the 80s and will continue to cool the rest of this evening into tonight. Expect temperatures to cool into the mid to upper 50s by sunrise on Tuesday. Therefore, the Heat Advisory will be allowed to expire at 8 PM PDT this evening.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Motorists should be prepared for potential sudden reductions to visibility. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Gusty winds with areas of blowing dust possible across east central Churchill County through 915 PM PDT At 826 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking areas of blowing dust. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph producing blowing dust and sudden reductions to visibility. SOURCE...Radar and satellite indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds are producing areas of blowing dust off the Carson Sink which could produce reductions to visibility along US-50 east of Middlegate. Locations impacted include US-50 east of Middlegate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV

