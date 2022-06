The Supreme Court on Friday officially overturned its decision in Roe v. Wade, which for almost 50 years recognized abortion as a nationwide constitutional right. The June 24 ruling allows states to ban abortion without restrictions, leaving women across the US in a state of tremendous uncertainty about their reproductive health care options. Now that we no longer have any guiding principles on the issue at the federal level, just where does abortion stand in Texas?

