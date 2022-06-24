ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excitement in Downtown Denver ahead of Stanley Cup Game 5

By Jessica Gruenling
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the Colorado Avalanche prepares for a big night on the ice, excitement fills the streets of Denver near and around Ball Arena.

KRDO's Jessica Gruenling took to Larimer Square to check on the crowds ahead of Friday night's game. Banners and players' jersey's hung high above the square, adding to the buzz of excitement surrounding the possibility of a Stanley Cup win.

Ahead of the game, KRDO spoke with Jeff and Scott Barry, a father and son duo from Michigan. Jeff surprised his son with tickets Thursday.

"I didn't think at 30 years old that I'd care as much as I do, but I got a little emotional and choked up when I figured it out," explained Scott. "I'm just really excited for tonight."

The Barry's aren't the only ones filled with emotion about Game 5.

"I think it would be really hard for the lighting to win in the atmosphere that is the Avs fans here because we haven’t had it in such a long time," said fan Shannon Fischer.

All the Avs fans seem pretty confident heading into tonight.

"I flew all the way out here, so I’m hoping they win tonight. 3-2," predicts Scott.

Twenty-one years is a long time to wait for a title, and the last time they did win the celebrations turned destructive.

"We certainly remember past events," said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.

According to our news partners in Denver , the Denver Police Department is asking people in the city tonight to be responsible.

They believe they have enough officers and a good plan in place to keep everyone safe.

"We can do this responsibly, we can do it safely, we can stay out of the penalty box, we can show the country that we know how to celebrate," said Pazen.

While fans are eager and hoping for a reason to celebrate, police are asking fans to be responsible and celebrate safely.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. Friday. The game will air on KRDO Channel 13.

