ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

For pro-lifers, Roe ruling isn’t cause to gloat. It’s time to get to work for women, children

By Cynthia M. Allen
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKbZJ_0gLH2Yi600

It has finally come.

The day that many people, especially those who have been fighting for decades to defend the lives of the unborn, never thought would.

Roe v. Wade is no more.

It does not mean abortion is banned, only that the power to end it is now in the hands of the states – in truth, in the hands of voters, where it should have always remained.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is a necessary and long overdue step in the cause for life and one worthy of great joy and celebration.

This is, however, not a time to gloat.

This battle has been hard-fought and the ones to come will be harder still, as we work to enact laws and policies that provide protection to the unborn and also wrap-around support to vulnerable mothers and families for the entirety of their lives.

Yes, we have science and morality on our side, but that does not make those who disagree our enemies.

The spirit of the pro-life movement is one of respect and love for all people in every stage of life, so we would do well to remember what President Abraham Lincoln said in his second inaugural address : that we should strive to heal our nation’s wounds “with malice toward none; with charity for all.”

That will be challenging, especially when there are so many calls for vandalism, violence and worse , against churches, crisis pregnancy centers, individuals and organizations who have sought to protect unborn children.

I can remember, in the 1990s, hearing on the nightly news about an attack on an abortion clinic.

I remember it because it was a rare event and roundly condemned even by those who opposed abortion.

I was just a kid, but even then, I knew that violence in response to something I disagreed with was wrong.

Attacks on our political adversaries and calls for their destruction don’t seem as rare today. And they don’t draw censure from many powerful people who support their ends, if not their means.

I’m grateful that despite being wrong about abortion, President Joe Biden has called on Americans upset with this decision to remain peaceful .

I hope Americans heed his words.

Nothing good comes from unfettered violence.

And abortion proponents who think they will serve their cause through “nights of rage” are likely to find that the opposite is true.

Especially now that we have a new opportunity to make our individual opinions heard in the way our democracy envisioned.

In the weeks since the leaked draft in Dobbs (which very much resembles the final opinion) was released, Americans have learned a lot about abortion.

They’ve come to understand how the U.S. has truly been an outlier when it comes to abortion policy. In most of the Western world, abortion laws are far more restrictive , with many countries limiting the procedure to the first trimester. Vanishingly few allowing abortions to proceed after the 15-week mark.

Americans have also proven themselves to be far from absolutists on the matter.

While many still oppose a total ban, most remain uncomfortable with it to some degree or other, and become increasingly less comfortable as they learn more about what the procedure entails.

And despite efforts from a small but vocal group of extremists to portray the overturning of Roe as a total, nationwide ban on abortion, most Americans understand that is not what happened today.

While some states will now seek to end abortions through democratic processes, others will do the opposite , even allowing abortions to occur on demand, at any point and for any reason, during the entirety of a child’s gestation.

In essence, today is a new beginning for both those who support and those who oppose abortion. But now both sides are on equal footing and will have the opportunity to make their case.

For those of us on the pro-life side, the joy is real and so is the challenge.

Our goal is as it ever was: to create a world in which abortion is unthinkable because women who are in crisis pregnancies are never denied support and where children, regardless of their state of development, are never denied their humanity.

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Austonia

The high school valedictorian who took aim at Texas legislators in her speech is still fighting for women’s rights as a UT student

Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
TEXAS STATE
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Pro Life#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
CBS News

Noem defends no exception for rape, incest in South Dakota trigger law: No reason for "another tragedy" to occur

Washington — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Sunday defended her state's abortion trigger law that took effect after the Supreme Court's decision to strip away the constitutional right to an abortion. She said in an interview with "Face the Nation" that in the cases of rape or incest, she does not believe one tragedy is "a reason to have another tragedy occur."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy says Biden needs to 'stop screwing with the American people'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "Hannity" to discuss the multiple setbacks the Biden administration has undergone and questions if the president will change course. JOHN KENNEDY: Some of my Democratic colleagues have raised age as an issue for the president. In my judgment age is the least of the presidents problems. If he doesn’t run for reelection, in my opinion it will be because of his unpopularity. I don’t think I am unlike most Americans. I think, I know about 90% of my personal and political philosophy is don’t hate, don’t hurt someone unless you have to defend yourself. Don’t take other people’s stuff. And leave me alone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
5K+
Followers
530
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy