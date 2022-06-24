Alligator killed Myrtle Beach area community member, Horry police say. Here’s what we know

An alligator killed a community member within a Myrtle Beach area neighborhood Friday, prompting authorities to then euthanize the gator.

Reports of an incident involving an alligator at the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club surfaced midday Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Excalaber Court about noon for a water rescue, according to Horry County Police.

Initially, HCFR told the public to avoid the area.

Once there, authorities determined that the alligator had taken hold of a person and retreated into a nearby retention pond. The victim was recovered from the pond.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials determined the alligator should be euthanized on site, according to police.

Jason Repak, a resident of the neighborhood, told The Sun News he wasn’t home during the reported incident, but noted that “there are several large gators in that pond,” and he saw one measuring about 12-foot earlier this week.

Police are conducting a death investigation, and no information about the identity of the victim was immediately available.