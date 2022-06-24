ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The Munsters’: Why Lee Meriwether Visited the Munster Family Home Long Before Playing Lily Munster

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1b6F_0gLH2PlZ00

She was cast as Lily Munster on “The Munsters Today” from 1988 to 1991, but before taking on the role, Lee Meriwether actually visited the Munster family home.

According to MeTV, Meriwether made an appearance on the classic TV show “Leave It to Beaver” and her character was going door-to-door asking for donations. At the time, the Cleavers had moved to 211 Pine Street, which was a suburban set on the Universal backlot. During Meriwether’s appearance, Beaver must return to her character’s porch after he loses some of the donation money. The house – was the Munster family house. It was three years prior to “The Munsters” first premiering in 1964.

Three decades after living down the street on “Leave It to Beaver,” Meriwether returned to the Universal backlot’s Mockingbird Lane” as Lily Munster on “The Munsters Today.”

“The Munsters Today” follows America’s “First Family of Fright” as they wake up after an accidental 22-year nap. They then have to adjust to life in the 1980s. John Schuck, Howard Morton, Jason Marsden, Hill Van Dyke, and Mary Cadorette starred in the series along with Meriwether. The show ran from 1987 to 1991.

Lee Meriwether Shared Details About Her ‘The Munsters Today’ Character Lily Munster

During a July 1990 interview with Desert News, Lee Meriwether spoke about her “The Munsters Today” character, Lily Munster, and why she stands out. “Lily is basically your everyday mother in a sitcom. She adores her children. She just looks different.”

Meriwether also stated that “The Munsters Today” is an updated version of the 1960s series. “The show has been brought up to date. The children have changed the most. Eddie no longer dresses in the Little Lord Fauntleroy clothes. He dresses as other teens do today. We no longer worry about Marilyn’s looks… There was some talk that I would get a job.”

Although the show was successful, Meriwether admitted she didn’t give “The Munsters Today” a chance at the beginning. “I thought it would be just a pilot. I never thought it would become a series. Then I didn’t think it would go beyond the first year.”

Lee Meriwether Once Revealed Who She Wants to Work With

Meanwhile, Lee Meriwether opened up in 2012 about who she actually wants to work with. “I wanted to work with Richard Wood Martin more than anything. I did pick up his keys when he dropped them at Universal once. I was walking towards him and he dropped his keys and was preoccupied with something else in his hands and I just jumped at the chance to pick them up and handed them to him. He said, ‘You’re very kind.’ And that’s as far as that went, never a chance to work together though.”

Meriwether also shared that she wants to work with Spencer Tracy. He actually told the actress that he actually wanted to play her father at some point. “I met Spencer Tracy when they brought me through the Stork Club and out, but he grabbed a hold of me as I was leaving and he said to me ‘Come out to Hollywood and I’ll be your father on or off the screen.’”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law & Order’ Actress, Dead at 61

Actress Mary Mara has passed away after drowning in New York’s St. Lawrence River. Mara had reportedly gone for a swim in the river to exercise while visiting her sister, according to New York State Police. And early Sunday morning (June 26), her body was found in the town of Cape Vincent. Police arrived on the scene around 8 am.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: The Character You Never Realized Wore a Wig on the Show

After appearing in 391 episodes of Law & Order, there was one detail about star S. Epatha Merkerson that nearly all fans missed—her costume included a wig. Merkerson’s character, Anita Van Buren—commander of the 27th Precinct in Dick Wolf’s New York City universe—was a bright and honest leader. She was known for always being in her detective’s corner and for having unending compassion for the many victims she met over 21 years on the job.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Tracy
Person
Jason Marsden
Person
Howard Morton
Person
Lee Meriwether
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
SheKnows

Priscilla Presley's 1985 Description of How Her Relationship With Elvis Began Is Hard to Shake Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll is no stranger to darker motifs: why else would the phrase be “Sex, Drugs, and Rock n Roll?” However, with any genre of superstar, there are good eggs, and not-so-good eggs — and sadly, rock and roll is no different. If you know rock, you know Elvis Presley. And if you know Elvis, you know of his iconic wife Priscilla Presley. However, what many thought was a fairytale wedding that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Munsters Today#Cleavers#Desert News
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After Being Shoved to the Ground During Los Angeles Protest

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin is speaking out after having a run-in with the LAPD during a pro-choice demonstration earlier this weekend. “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said in a statement. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us. We will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off

The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Why Pauley Perrette Said Her Role Immediately After Leaving ‘NCIS’ Was a Better Fit

Following her departure from “NCIS” after 18 seasons, Pauley Perrette revealed that her role after leaving the CBS series was a better fit for her. The “NCIS” alum further explained to USA Today that it was the right time for her departure from the series due to things going on in her personal life. “It’s such a weird time for everybody. I was already so excited about people seeing our show because it’s my favorite show I’ve ever done, so funny, sweet, and awesome. But now I’m really excited in a whole other way. I feel people need this right now. It really makes people happy. When we’re in times like these, when your job is specifically to bring people joy, that’s a great job.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

486K+
Followers
52K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy