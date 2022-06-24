ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ford Fireworks: City of Detroit Provides Information on Closures, Restrictions and Parking

By The Bharat Express News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TBEN DETROIT) – The 2022 Ford Fireworks are scheduled for June 27 this year. To keep residents safe while enjoying the event, the City of Detroit and the State of Michigan will enforce access restrictions at Belle Isle, Hart Plaza and other parks along the Detroit River. City...

Detroit flooding was "inevitable," Great Lakes Water Authority report says

Operational failures by the Great Lakes Water Authority were not a significant cause of flooding in and around Detroit last June, according to a new independent report commissioned by the GLWA. An overnight storm in the early morning hours of June 26 dumped more than six inches of rain in...
CBS Detroit

Removal Of Contaminated Tank Brings Former Pontiac Elementary Closer To Revival Into Community Center

(CBS DETROIT) – The redevelopment of the former Webster Elementary School continues to move forward as a contaminated 20,000-gallon underground tank was removed, according to Oakland County officials. Contaminated tank removed from the former Webster Elementary School | Credit: Oakland County The tank, which was used to store fuel oil, was removed from the ground by a crane operator. Last year, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded Oakland County a $425,000 grant to clean up the site. “Without these grants, many of these sites would continue to be an eyesore in our communities,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “So,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Insider Debates results: Does American or Lafayette have better Detroit-style coney dogs?

DETROIT – It’s perhaps the most Detroit debate that exists, and you helped us reach a conclusion. We asked our WDIV Insiders which of the two iconic Downtown Detroit coney island restaurants -- American or Lafayette -- is better. While it’s fair to say both do a notable job cooking up a delicious Detroit-style coney dog, there was definitely a clear winner among our viewers.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shooter fires at man, woman driving away from Detroit apartment complex, killing 1

DETROIT – Police have taken a person into custody who is accused of shooting at a man and a woman Sunday night, killing one of them on Detroit’s west side. According to officials, at around 11 p.m. Sunday night, a man and a woman were shot while driving away from an apartment complex at 6 Mile Road and Telegraph Road. The two were reportedly able to continue driving, and reached the area of Grand River Avenue and Grayfield Street about one mile away before crashing.
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigating After Man Shot On Lodge Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man reported he was shot on the Lodge Freeway early on Sunday. At 1:26 a.m. on June 26, troopers were dispatched to Detroit Receiving Hospital after the man reported he had been shot. According to police, the man said he was leaving a party on Outer Drive near Sinai-Grace Hospital when he noticed a crossover-type vehicle following him. The man entered the Lodge at Meyers, heading southbound in the left lane, and then the suspect in the other vehicle started shooting at him. Police say the man’s vehicle was struck several times, and the man was struck twice on his right side. MSP recovered the victim’s vehicle and towed it to the post for processing. The man is in stable condition. MSP continue to investigate the incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News

Pandemic helps Metro Detroiters turn side hustles into small businesses

Detroit — Nakia Scott always enjoyed art, and she can thank COVID-19 for turning her into a full-time artist. Scott, 24, was a cook at the University of Detroit Mercy when the onset of the pandemic and restrictions on in-person activities culminated in her layoff in March 2020. So she started customizing shoes for fun, using paint to create unique designs on sneakers in a room she turned into a studio in her home on Detroit's west side.
