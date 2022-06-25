ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Fireworks Are Illegal In Denver, Many Colorado Communities

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – First responders are looking ahead to the 4th of July holiday when many people celebrate America’s independence. It is also a time when many people celebrate with fireworks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sdhd5_0gLH1lGs00

(credit: CBS)

The Denver Fire Department wants to remind residents that fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver and many more communities across Colorado.

Firefighters also want to remind Coloradans that some fireworks purchased in other states are illegal in our state.

“It’s not a right , it’s not a privilege, we as a community must work together to ensure our family, our friends, our neighbors are safe,” said Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wh20T_0gLH1lGs00

(credit: Denver Police Department)

Emergency responders in Denver said that it takes a community effort to make sure we are all safe. Fireworks can lead to fires and serious injuries.

The noise from fireworks can also be scary for many pets who can runaway when spooked.

There is a great place for everyone to watch live music and a fireworks show. Independence Eve is returning to Civic Center Park in Denver for the first time since 2019. In 2020, the pandemic canceled the event that typically draws 100,000 people to the park. It was held virtually in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AYte_0gLH1lGs00

(credit: CBS)

The gates will open at 4 p.m. and the program is set to start 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 with CBS4 This Morning’s anchor team Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia serving as emcees. CBS News Colorado will stream the entire concert live beginning at 5 right through those fireworks.

LINK: civiccenterpark.org

Comments / 9

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Fire burns at Waste Management facility in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Smoke was visible Monday evening from a fire burning at a Waste Management facility in Englewood. The fire was burning at the facility off Union Avenue between Federal Boulevard and Santa Fe Drive. The Denver Fire Department said two structures burned. The fire also affected power lines, complicating the fire attack.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9News

Los Dos Potrillos plans new Colorado location

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A popular Colorado Mexican restaurant will open a new location next year. Los Dos Potrillos has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Castle Rock. The Douglas County restaurant will be the fifth for Los Dos Potrillos, joining locations in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Centennial.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Fire At Waste Management Facility Sends Smoke Plume Up Over Denver & Littleton

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to the area near Union Avenue east of Federal Boulevard for what they initially called a transformer fire. Denver Fire now says the fire occurred at a Waste Management facility. They say no one is hurt, and there is no danger to the public. (credit: CBS) Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. It’s not clear what caused the fire. (credit: CBS) No other information has been confirmed.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

PrideFest parade draws thousands to downtown Denver

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Denver to take part in the annual PrideFest parade, which occurred Sunday morning and was a primary event in the weekend-long PrideFest celebration. It was Denver’s first in-person PrideFest parade since 2019, due to the pandemic. The parade started at Denver’s Cheesman Park and proceeded west down Colfax Avenue […] The post PrideFest parade draws thousands to downtown Denver appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

‘We will stand together and be proud of who we are’: Denver Pride parade returns

(CBS4) — A cloudy Cheesman Park was flooded with a sea of rainbows on Sunday as supporters of all ages came out to show their pride. The parade spanned 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center, where the celebrations continued throughout the weekend for Denver PrideFest. (credit: CBS) “It’s peaceful and the weather is chill,” Lucas Macias told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “But it’s still very jovial, very jovial,” added Kevin Hardiek. (credit: CBS) This month marks the first time since the pandemic began that Colorado’s LGBTQ+ communities fully gathered for large-scale events. “And oh, my God,” Macias said enthusiastically. “It feels freaking...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado seeing surge of outbound moves from the state this summer

(CBS4) – It is the height of the busy moving season and several large van lines tell us they’re seeing a surge of bookings for people moving out of Colorado. Could the state’s runaway popularity as a relocation destination be starting to wane? Housing prices no question are playing a role in these trends. Shantell Payne is preparing to leave the state, landing a nice sum with the sale of her Aurora townhome. Payne was born and raised in Denver, and most of her extended family is here. (credit: Shantell Payne) So she’s disappointed her hopes for buying a single family home – and building...
COLORADO STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Atkins wins $31m contract to improve mountain highway in Colorado

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded a six-year, $31m contract to provide design engineering services for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) along the Floyd Hill section of the I-70 Mountain Corridor, the main route from Denver to mountain resort areas. The aim is to relieve...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Have You Ever Heard Of This Abandoned Ghost Town In Colorado?

Got ghost towns? We do. Colorado in fact has no shortage of haunted and abandoned towns that will send a shiver down your spine. While many of these places are tucked away pretty deep in the Rockies and a bit of a drive, outside of Dearfield, which is about 20 miles past Greeley on Highway 34, one of those towns is St Elmo, Colorado, which is about a 2.5-hour drive from Denver on County Road 162 off HWY 285.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#State Of Colorado#Coloradans#Denver Police Department#Cbs News Colorado
CBS Denver

Family wants answers in death of Denver cyclist: ‘Trying to seek justice’

DENVER (CBS4) – Javin Odegard’s family is in mourning. they say there are many more questions than answers in his death. Odegard’s sister, Lavita Garcia, held back tears as she spoke with CBS4’s Mekialaya White on Monday morning. She described her brother, a Denver native, as an adventurous and avid bicycle enthusiast. (credit: Garcia family) “He was always traveling the world. He was into playing his bass guitar. He had a big heart on him, and he helped everybody. He was just a great person and always willing to give you his jacket off his back,” she said. The 32 year old was riding...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Power’s slowly returning to downtown Denver following a massive outage

Update, 8 p.m. Monday: Power has been fully restored. According to Xcel Energy, nearly 10,000 people are without power in downtown Denver right now. We’ve reached out to Xcel to learn more and will update this story when we hear back. The Xcel outage map shows power is being restored through the evening.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Denver Channel

Photos: 2022 Coors Light Denver Pride Parade

Spanning 14 blocks, the 2022 Coors Light Pride Parade drew thousands of supporters to Colfax Avenue Sunday morning. Denver7 was proudly represented by many of our employees during the parade.
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

These Are The 6 Worst Towns To Raise a Family in Colorado

Colorado has its fair share of excellent towns and cities to raise your family. It is no wonder why many decide to relocate and give their children a different type of life. Colorado is known for its mountains and also the opportunity to have a great quality of life. Mountains, outdoor recreation, education, and more are all factors when it comes to families choosing to move to Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Surge In The Heat Before Next Cool Down

DENVER(CBS)- We have a broad ridge of high pressure sliding in over the central Rockies this will limit monsoon moisture over the state for Tuesday. This will also, bring in warmer temperatures statewide. East and west temps will rise into the 80s and 90s with mostly 70s in the mountains. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) Wednesday will also, be a hot day as Colorado will be seeing a strong southwest flow that will allow a bit of moisture to return for a few more isolated afternoon thunderstorms. (credit: CBS) A cold front is approaching for the second half of the week and finish out the month with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on a more widespread basis from the mountains down into the plains. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) If you are going to the Avalanche Victory Parade conditions should be pretty good. We will see increasing clouds with temperatures in the 70s for the rally at 9am and the parade at 10am. There is a slight chance for a passing shower or storm after 11am. At this point however, it looks like the heavier thundershowers may not get going until after 2pm. (credit: CBS) This change in less heat and more storms should continue thru Friday.
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Cat stolen from NE Nebraska recovered by authorities in Colorado

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- A family's stolen cat was found after it was missing for a month. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, a northeast Nebraska family's cat, named Katobi, was reported missing and stolen from a Woodland Park neighborhood back in May. Authorities said an area college student...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
CBS Denver

Forest Service closes park in Colorado next to planned Rainbow Gathering

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the closure of California Park effective 8 a.m. Saturday through July 15. The closure corresponds with the arrival of thousands of Rainbow Gathering attendees. The festival is being held this year in Adams Park, immediately to the north of California Park. The 2022 Rainbow Gathering is scheduled for July 1 through July 7. “The Forest Order was established for natural resource protection because of the high probability for excessive public use leading up to and during the Fourth of July holiday,” the USDA stated in an online...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy