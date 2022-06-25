Fireworks Are Illegal In Denver, Many Colorado Communities

DENVER (CBS4) – First responders are looking ahead to the 4th of July holiday when many people celebrate America’s independence. It is also a time when many people celebrate with fireworks.

The Denver Fire Department wants to remind residents that fireworks are illegal in the City and County of Denver and many more communities across Colorado.

Firefighters also want to remind Coloradans that some fireworks purchased in other states are illegal in our state.

“It’s not a right , it’s not a privilege, we as a community must work together to ensure our family, our friends, our neighbors are safe,” said Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley.

Emergency responders in Denver said that it takes a community effort to make sure we are all safe. Fireworks can lead to fires and serious injuries.

The noise from fireworks can also be scary for many pets who can runaway when spooked.

There is a great place for everyone to watch live music and a fireworks show. Independence Eve is returning to Civic Center Park in Denver for the first time since 2019. In 2020, the pandemic canceled the event that typically draws 100,000 people to the park. It was held virtually in 2021.

The gates will open at 4 p.m. and the program is set to start 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 with CBS4 This Morning’s anchor team Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia serving as emcees. CBS News Colorado will stream the entire concert live beginning at 5 right through those fireworks.

LINK: civiccenterpark.org