ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How 'Stranger Things' Dungeons & Dragons Influences Enhance the Story

By Samantha Coley
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many, I spent a significant portion of the last two years finding new hobbies and interests to delve into and find joy in as we all searched for the light in a world increasingly shrouded in darkness. Enter: Dungeons and Dragons (DnD). The fantasy role-playing game first hit the scene...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Persuasion': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

There is nothing more exciting than a classic book being adapted, and Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Persuasion has a plethora of fans hyped and ready to stream. Persuasion follows the story of Anne Elliot in the 19th century. For anyone familiar with that period, this was the era of women having little rights, with their biggest achievement being to secure a wealthy and established husband. At the age of 27, Anne is more or less considered a spinster, with the weight of her being single a burden on her family's shoulders. But when fate brings Captain Wentworth - her previous love, and the man her family persuaded her not to marry - back into the picture, would you give love a second chance?
MOVIES
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Funko Pops Feature Major Targaryen Players

HBO Max’s upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off House of Dragon has got its own Funko Pops. The set features figures for Princess Rhaenyra, King Viserys, Lady Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon, Ser Otto Hightower, and Lord Corlys Velaryon. Along with the major players of the series, fans can also have...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch 'Westworld' Season 4: Where to Stream the Science Fiction Thriller Series

It’s finally happening, or is it? Westworld, the mind-bending science fiction neo-western series that’s continuously made us question our reality, is finally back in full force. The hit HBO series is returning for a Season 4 after a two-year hiatus, and it promises to be a bloodbath between artificial intelligence and humankind as they both fight to take over the world.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4: How Is [SPOILER] Alive?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.After a two-year gap, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s highly ambitious take on Michael Crichton’s classic story Westworld is back on HBO. Westworld has thrilled, confused, and occasionally frustrated its loyal fanbase since it began airing in 2016. Part of the fun of watching the series is simply trying to figure out what’s going on.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Utgoff
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Cara Buono
Person
Robin
Person
Brett Gelman
Person
Joe Keery
Collider

10 of the Best Horror Films to Watch if You’re Scared of Clowns

There are many common fears amongst adults and children alike that people may deem irrational – heights, spiders, the dark, etc. But there is one that continually pops up in horror movies, which never fails to send a shiver down an audience's spine, and that is clowns. Whether it's...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Book-Adapted Miniseries of the 2020s — So Far

Many people enjoy reading but don't have enough time to read all the books published each year. That's when movie adaptations come into play, saving readers time and allowing them to readily immerse themselves in the setting, albeit not all adaptations are perfect. A book can be converted into a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Terrible Things#Dungeons Dragons#Dungeon Masters#Ranger#Video Game#Critical Role#Dnd
Collider

What's Leaving Netflix in July 2022

New months can always be a bit bitter-sweet for a streaming service like Netflix. While a new month brings plenty of new titles, it also means that some of the films and shows are your watchlist will be leaving and July is no different. July will be last chance to watch films like David Fincher's critically acclaimed and still relevant film The Social Network, Quentin Tarantino's smash hit revisionist western flick Django Unchained, Robert Zemeckis' Best Picture winner Forrest Gump, and Kelly Fremon Craig's highly underrated coming of age comedy The Edge of Seventeen. Horror sequels, prequels, and remakes ending their Netflix run in July include The Strangers: Prey at Night, Annabelle: Creation, the 2009 remake of Friday the 13th, The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, and Texas Chainsaw 3D. Some of your favorite TV shows will also be leaving Netflix in July including all seven seasons of both 30 Rock and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Seasons 1 through 5 of Chicago Med. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are leaving Netflix in July.
TV SHOWS
Collider

'Lightyear' vs. Buzz in 'Toy Story': We Have Some Unanswered Questions

"In 1995, Andy got a toy. That toy is from his favorite movie. This is that movie." This announcement of self-importance proceeds the beginning of Pixar's latest film Lightyear, inviting a new understanding of the Toy Story universe and, in merely a few sentences, tearing it down. The slapdash world-building created here invites more confusion than might first appear. While the Toy Story films have always had their fair share of involved, often dark questions about the toys' sentience and impact on the world, Lightyear's existence as a movie within a series of other movies recontextualizes everything we know about the Buzz toy, Andy's relationship with him, and, oddly enough what it was like to grow up in Toy Story’s version of the '90s. In our current cinematic world of multiverses, this newly expanded TSU (Toy Story Universe) is definitely one of the strangest. Hang on to your Sox as we dive headfirst into the contradictory implications of those first few sentences on Buzz Lightyear lore.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Sausage Party' to 'Groundhog Day': 10 Great Comedies With Surprising Hidden Meanings

Trawl through any list of films with hidden meanings, and you’ll likely find that the term is almost exclusively applied to dramas. While some of the best-hidden meanings are usually borne from movies within the more dramatic genres, there remains a smattering of ambitious comedies which used their laughs to deliver surprisingly profound messages.
MOVIES
Collider

It's Time to Admit That Sid Did Nothing Wrong in 'Toy Story'

With the release of the Buzz Lightyear spin-off, Lightyear, it's a perfect time to reminisce on what made Toy Story such a beloved classic. With most animated movies utilizing computer-generated imagery, it's easy to forget that Pixar's Toy Story was the first to do it. CGI wasn't exactly a new idea in 1995, but Toy Story was the first feature-length film to be made entirely using computer animation. Part of its success is due to its story concept. It was much easier for audiences to engage with CGI when it was being used to animate something outlandish, like talking toys. And because every great story needs a great villain, what greater antagonist could there be for a band of toys than Sid Phillips (Erik von Detten), a kid who plays with his toys way too rough? Here's the thing about Sid, though: he never actually did anything all that villainous.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

The 9 Saddest Episodes From Otherwise Hilarious TV Sitcoms

Sitcoms are great comfort shows. Many of the best ones have quirky, relatable characters, a formula that makes them easy to absorb, and hilarious dialogue and moments that make them very rewatchable. Rather than picking a new sitcom or maybe a comedy movie you haven't seen before, it can be easier to rely on a beloved sitcom to get some needed laughs.
TV SERIES
Collider

All the Upcoming 'Game of Thrones Spinoffs' in Development at HBO (Other than 'House of the Dragon')

Game of Thrones ended its run about three years ago, and after a disaster of a finale one might think people would have stopped caring about it, but that may not be true for a lot of fans out there. The show was once hailed as the greatest TV show of the 21st century, before its fall from grace, and even if the final season was not up to your liking, HBO loved the gigantic tide of popularity and cash it looped in, and is looking further to milk their cash cow in the form of several spinoff shows, all stemming from the GOTVerse.
TV SERIES
Collider

5 Must-Watch Horror Movies for Summertime

Summer and horror movies go together so well. So much iconography from horror films, perhaps especially from iconic slashers, ties in with the season. Whether it's summer camp, a crackling bonfire, a big lake or summer vacation, there are a plethora of horror films that embrace those hot months and all they offer to better tell their stories and frighten viewers.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Failed Maisie Lockwood

This summer's Jurassic World Dominion had a lot to live up to. Between concluding plot threads from the first two Jurassic World films to bringing back beloved returning characters from the original Jurassic Park in a fresh and exciting way, there was a lot of pressure riding on Colin Trevorrow's gigantic third act. Of course, audiences everywhere were pretty split on how well they thought Dominion met their expectations, though this author generally enjoyed the movie and would certainly go see it again (come on guys, there's dinosaurs!). Yet, above anyone else in the third Jurassic World, there is one character that the film seemed to fail when compared to the rest of our dinosaur-loving heroes: Maisie Lockwood.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Boys' Season 3: Chace Crawford on Herogasm and Shooting With Billy Zane

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3.]From show creator Eric Kripke and based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the Amazon Studios original series The Boys never fails to shock and awe in its irreverent take on superheroes corrupted by celebrity. With very little to stand in his way and no regard for the powerless, an increasingly unhinged Homelander (Antony Starr) is pushing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) to go further than ever before in their attempts to stop him.
TV SERIES
Collider

Elvis Presley Channel Launches: Its Time to Get All Shook Up

If you’re fresh out of a theater screening of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and wish you could see and know more about the “king of rock ‘n roll”, well… now you definitely can. Starting today, the Elvis Presley Channel is going live in the U.S., and you can stream it for free all day long. As the name suggests, the Elvis Presley Channel is all about the iconic musician, and it features concerts, documentaries, specials, as well as other lifestyle and entertainment programming related to Elvis.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4: Why the Premiere's Time Jump Is What the Show Needed

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 1 of Westworld.Oh Westworld, I just can’t seem to quit you even though I probably should have. The fourth season of the slippery science fiction series that is all about questioning the nature of our reality recently kicked off and continues to be just as coy about its intentions as ever. Already we have seen the return of some familiar faces who we once thought were dead and it seems as though the story is once again holding back key information about what is going on. This is, for better and worse, the most defining aspect of the show that has kept us coming back for more even as the show has often stumbled into subpar storytelling. The first season was inventive and imaginative, further bolstered by consistently outstanding performances. The second season was not always up to the task of continuing on with the story, though it still was worth sticking with and had some really standout episodes that kept us enthralled despite itself. Still, our collective patience was already starting to wear perilously thin.
TV SERIES
Collider

How the Flashbacks in ‘Everything I Know About Love’ Show the Dangers of Nostalgia

BBC’s Everything I Know About Love, which is based on series creator Dolly Alderton’s 2018 best-selling memoir, has only just recently been released, but is already starting to spark conversations about the importance of depicting female friendships onscreen. Alderton’s darkly comedic voice radiates from each of the seven episodes, as she brilliantly portrays the beauty and woes of modern young adult life. However, there’s one particular aspect of the series that Alderton and her team nailed: the use of flashbacks to reflect the harm that comes with an overdose of adulthood nostalgia.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy