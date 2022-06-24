How 'Stranger Things' Dungeons & Dragons Influences Enhance the Story

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 1 of Westworld.Oh Westworld, I just can’t seem to quit you even though I probably should have. The fourth season of the slippery science fiction series that is all about questioning the nature of our reality recently kicked off and continues to be just as coy about its intentions as ever. Already we have seen the return of some familiar faces who we once thought were dead and it seems as though the story is once again holding back key information about what is going on. This is, for better and worse, the most defining aspect of the show that has kept us coming back for more even as the show has often stumbled into subpar storytelling. The first season was inventive and imaginative, further bolstered by consistently outstanding performances. The second season was not always up to the task of continuing on with the story, though it still was worth sticking with and had some really standout episodes that kept us enthralled despite itself. Still, our collective patience was already starting to wear perilously thin.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO