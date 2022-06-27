ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2022 Ford Fireworks: City Of Detroit Provides Information On Closures, Restrictions, & Parking

(CBS DETROIT) – The 2022 Ford Fireworks are scheduled for June 27 this year. To ensure residents are safe while enjoying the event, the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan will be enforcing access restrictions to Belle Isle, Hart Plaza, and other parks along the Detroit River.

Hart Plaza

City officials say Hart Plaza will be open, but people will not be able to set up anything before 2 p.m. on June 27

In addition to this,

  • Hart Plaza will only be open until capacity is reached
  • No tents, alcohol, drones, pets, or contraband (weapons, knives, etc.) will be allowed.
  • Flames or fires are prohibited, and cooking is prohibited.
  • Fireworks are not allowed.
  • Reserving an area in excess of the number of people currently in the group is prohibited.
  • No re-admittance to Hart Plaza will be allowed
  • Coolers and backpacks will be searched

Belle Isle

According to city officials, Belle Isle will be closed until 2 p.m. on June 27, and open to vehicles, but the island will open at 5 a.m. to pedestrians and bicyclists.

All vehicles need to have a Recreation Passport to enter the island, which will be available at the entrance for $12, or out-of-state visitors can purchase the passport for $9 for the day.

Here are some reminders from Belle Isle Park officials:

  • Alcohol consumption is prohibited on the island.
  • No tents and canopies allowed.
  • RV parking will be on the paddock area near the Casino.
  • Consumer fireworks are prohibited on the island.

Here are the locations that a child can be found if they get lost during the fireworks:

  • Huntington Place (Formerly TCF/Cobo Center)
  • DPD’s 3rd Precinct
  • DPD’s 4th Precinct
  • Butzel Family Center

If you find yourself in this situation, reach out to any Detroit police officer for assistance.

In addition to this, minors 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult when within curfew boundaries. The curfew starts at 8 p.m. and will go until 6 a.m. Police say that minors are still able to travel from work, school, church, and organized activities during this curfew. Minors will be taken to the Butzel Family Center if they violate the curfew, and must wait there until a parent or guardian picks them up.

Parking

Officials say parking meters will not be enforced after 5 p.m., but drivers should ensure they are following any parking restrictions, because if not they could be ticketed or towed.

Parking will be offered at  the Ford Underground Garage located at 30 E. Jefferson from 6 a.m. – 1 a.m. for $10 and at the Eastern Market Garage located at 2727 Riopelle Street from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Closures

These locations will be closed:

  • Spirit Plaza, Woodward at Jefferson
  • RiverWalk in its entirety
  • A.B Ford Park, 100 Lenox
  • Mariner Park, 14700 Riverside Blvd.
  • Lakewood East, 14578 Riverfront Blvd.
  • Erma Henderson Park, 8800 E. Jefferson Ave.
  • Owens Park, 8430 E. Jefferson Ave.
  • Stockton Park, 9250 Dwight
  • Maheras-Gentry Park, 12550 Avondale
  • Mt. Elliott Park, 110 Mt. Elliott
  • Riverside Park

Officials have announced that the following traffic changes will begin at about 6 p.m. on June 27:

  • No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River, and State/Gratiot.
  • All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed.
  • All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed.
  • Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways will begin to close.

For additional information regarding the 2022 Ford Fireworks, visit here .

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

