ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ringleader sentenced after distributing cocaine in Missouri, Illinois

By Joey Schneider
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A federal judge has sentenced the ringleader of a cocaine trafficking operation with ties to Missouri, Illinois and several other states. Samuel Ruben Caraway, 46, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and five years...

fox2now.com

Comments / 10

Related
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2Now

Narcan-resistant drug found in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local harm reduction group has confirmed that a new antidote-resistant drug called “Benzo Dope” has been found in central Illinois. JOLT Harm Reduction Peoria detected this new drug while conducting mass spectrometer testing, the group announced on Facebook Monday morning. Benzo Dope...
PEORIA, IL
KCCI.com

5 Iowans charged in fentanyl distribution ring

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — United State Department of Justice officials said five Iowans face federal charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Authorities said the arrests are part of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases occurring in Cass and Shelby Counties. “The investigation identified a fentanyl...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Georgia State
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Houston, MO
hoiabc.com

‘Benzo Dope’ arrives in Central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mass spectrometer testing has confirmed the arrival of “benzo dope” in Central Illinois. Jolt Harm Reduction says the drug is a “particularly dangerous” combination of benzodiazepine and an opiate such as heroin or fentanyl. “The combination increases the risk of...
ILLINOIS STATE
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to $10 million conspiracy to distribute 2,204 pounds of methamphetamine; faces 20 years in prison

A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms (2204.62 pounds) of methamphetamine. Joshua A. Brown, 38, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Sept. 1, 2018, to Nov. 5, 2019.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Y101

A Powerful new Illegal Drug mix has now been found in Illinois

According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
PEORIA, IL
FOX 2

Illinois man disappears on 1968 flight over Missouri

PONTIAC, Ill. – On June 28, 1968, Pontiac City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerrold Potter and his wife, Carrie, boarded a chartered flight from Kankakee, Illinois, to Dallas for a national Lions Club conference. He disappeared mid-flight in the skies over central Missouri. The Potters joined 21 other passengers and four flight crew that […]
PONTIAC, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive
FOX2Now

What to watch Tuesday during the Illinois primary election

Seven states are set to host primary elections Tuesday as the nation comes to terms with last week’s stunning Supreme Court ruling eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. This week’s nominating contests could offer the first clues as to whether the political landscape has shifted. Abortion is particularly...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOK-TV

Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local high school senior is heading to the Natural State to compete in the Miss High School America Pageant. Lauryl Joyner from Clarkdale High School will be competing in Little Rock, Ark., for the title. Joyner won the Miss Mississippi High School America title last August.
ARKANSAS STATE
97ZOK

Worth A Detour? 10 Of The Most Naughty Town Names in Illinois

Every state has at least one town that has the name of an innuendo. In Illinois' case, it has at least 10. If you're taking a road trip this summer, you may pass by a few of them. Some may be provocative, some just outright weird. While they may not be as famous as Chicago, you likely won't forget them. So here are 10 of the most naughty town names in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Missouri Independent

Abortion is illegal in Missouri. Providers look to next frontier to ensure access

Angela Huntington’s phone was constantly ringing off of the hook. When Texas’ fetal heartbeat ban on abortions went into effect last September, the number of patients calling Planned Parenthood Great Plains jumped overnight. In August, about 150 patients received financial assistance and help. In September, that increased to roughly 850. “I remember my inbox would […] The post Abortion is illegal in Missouri. Providers look to next frontier to ensure access appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Police: 1 slain, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting Saturday at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago. Bolingbrook police responded about 6:25 a.m. to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility, Capt. Anthony Columbus told WLS-TV. The suspected shooter...
westkentuckystar.com

Illinois man arrested after Ballard traffic stop

An Illinois man was arrested Saturday following a traffic stop in Wickliffe. The Ballard County Sheriff's Department says deputies stopped a vehicle on Green Street. They found the driver, 29-year-old John Senter, was driving on a suspended license. During their investigation, they allegedly found Senter was in possession of ecstasy.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
46K+
Followers
40K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy