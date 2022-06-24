ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

The Charter: Catholic Church reaches a milestone

By David J. Walkowiak
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 3 days ago

This month, the Diocese of Grand Rapids welcomed more than 150 diocesan safe environment coordinators and victim assistance coordinators for the annual Child and Youth Protection Catholic Leadership Conference. These individuals and their ministry are of vital importance to the well-being and witness of the Catholic Church in this...

grbj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Fountain Street Church holds Inclusive Vigil for Hope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In response to Friday's ruling from the Supreme Court, today the congregation of Fountain Street Church in east Grand Rapids is holding a vigil, open to all who "need a space of healing and a place of humanity." "We will continue to identify the voids...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Spectrum Health West Michigan names VP of medical affairs

A regional health system appointed a new vice president of medical affairs. Spectrum Health West Michigan, a division of BHSH System, elected Dr. Charles Gibson to the position. An Atlanta native, Gibson has been with Spectrum since 2016. He is an acute care surgeon and recent past chair of the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Spectrum’s Abortion Stand Is Why Hospital’s Takeover of Beaumont Must Be Reversed

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Metro Detroit, Spectrum Health CEO Tina Freese Decker lied to you. On Friday, upon learning that Spectrum’s position on abortion reflected the conservative values of its hometown Grand Rapids, you experienced the implications of Freese Decker’s deceit.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Christ
Fox17

Community pushes for new tower at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce wants to see the current air traffic control tower at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport replaced. Joined by 65 local businesses and organizations, the Chamber dispatched an official letter to the Federal Aviation Administration, voicing the area's need for an updated tower.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Teenagers fill in WWII bunker they spent a year building

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Beginning in 2021, two teenagers set out to create something truly special that they would ultimately have to destroy a year later. Kouper and Hudson are best friends and self-described military history buffs who spent an entire year creating a WWII era bunker not far from the North Country Trail in Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#The Catholic Church#Catholic Bishops#The Boston Globe#American
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Rule change would devastate workforce system

In an incredibly ironic move, the U.S. Department of Labor has proposed a rule change that would drastically reduce workforce services and support at a time when employers and job seekers need it most. Instead of being laser-focused on boosting our labor participation rate, Michigan Works! agencies are wasting precious...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Viva! Fajita brings flaming fajitas, margaritas and more to Portage

PORTAGE, MI — Viva! Fajita owners Dave and Tiffany Thompson hope to open their new Portage restaurant to the masses following the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Some members of the community; however, have already begun to get a taste of what’s in store at the area’s newest Southwest grill and margarita bar as the Thompsons and their staff launched a soft opening and began serving guests on a reservation-only basis, beginning Thursday, June 16.
PORTAGE, MI
idesignarch.com

Victorian Inspired Shingle Style Cottage on Lake Michigan

This beautiful vacation home in Holland, Michigan features New England shingle-style Victorian revival architecture. Designed by AMDG Architects and constructed by Mike Schaap Builders, the luxury lakeside cottage enjoys spectacular view of Lake Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
localsportsjournal.com

The Cameraman…..Dentist Captures Special Moments In His Free Time

Tim Reilly dusted off his old Olympus 3 Megapixel camera in the early 2000s, with an ulterior motive in mind. “I started taking pictures as a way to be involved in my kids lives, without getting in the way,” explained Reilly, who is married to Shelly, and their three children – Rosie (31), Megan (28) and Mickey (26) – are all Muskegon Catholic Central graduates.
MUSKEGON, MI
therapidian.org

Community Updates: Friday, June 24

The City Planning Commission Approves Multiple Commercial Developments in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids City Planning Commission met on Thursday, June 23 to discuss applications for commercial developments within the city. The first item on the agenda was the former Westside Apostolate Thrift Store building at 1232 Bridge Street. The Sovengard (a restaurant that currently operates at a location just down the road at 443 Bridge Street) would like to open a new location on this vacant lot. The proposed building will accomodate roughly 125 patrons inside, as well another estimated 100 patrons in an outdoor "beer garden" area. The applicant mentioned that they had reached a parking agreement with the nearby Resurrection Fellowship Church (allowing The Sovengard to use a portion of their parking lot), but the Commission did not recieve a copy of this agreement. Since the site in question is in a primarily residential area of Bridge Street, a few of the surrounding property owners showed up to present their concerns to the Planning Commission. One of the biggest issues that members of the community brought up was parking management -- especially as plans have been made to repave and repaint many of the neighboring roads within the next year. As one resident put it:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy