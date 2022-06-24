The Charter: Catholic Church reaches a milestone

The City Planning Commission Approves Multiple Commercial Developments in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids City Planning Commission met on Thursday, June 23 to discuss applications for commercial developments within the city. The first item on the agenda was the former Westside Apostolate Thrift Store building at 1232 Bridge Street. The Sovengard (a restaurant that currently operates at a location just down the road at 443 Bridge Street) would like to open a new location on this vacant lot. The proposed building will accomodate roughly 125 patrons inside, as well another estimated 100 patrons in an outdoor "beer garden" area. The applicant mentioned that they had reached a parking agreement with the nearby Resurrection Fellowship Church (allowing The Sovengard to use a portion of their parking lot), but the Commission did not recieve a copy of this agreement. Since the site in question is in a primarily residential area of Bridge Street, a few of the surrounding property owners showed up to present their concerns to the Planning Commission. One of the biggest issues that members of the community brought up was parking management -- especially as plans have been made to repave and repaint many of the neighboring roads within the next year. As one resident put it:

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO