'El Conde' Taps 'Spencer' Director Pablo Larrain for Pinochet Vampire Comedy

By Shrishty Mishra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpencer director Pablo Larrain and streaming giant Netflix have started production on a black comedy titled, El Conde, Variety reports. The film will follow bloody Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet as a 250-year-old vampire. The Chilean filmmaker has by far directed eight feature films including the likes of No, Jackie and...

Collider

What's Leaving Netflix in July 2022

New months can always be a bit bitter-sweet for a streaming service like Netflix. While a new month brings plenty of new titles, it also means that some of the films and shows are your watchlist will be leaving and July is no different. July will be last chance to watch films like David Fincher's critically acclaimed and still relevant film The Social Network, Quentin Tarantino's smash hit revisionist western flick Django Unchained, Robert Zemeckis' Best Picture winner Forrest Gump, and Kelly Fremon Craig's highly underrated coming of age comedy The Edge of Seventeen. Horror sequels, prequels, and remakes ending their Netflix run in July include The Strangers: Prey at Night, Annabelle: Creation, the 2009 remake of Friday the 13th, The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, and Texas Chainsaw 3D. Some of your favorite TV shows will also be leaving Netflix in July including all seven seasons of both 30 Rock and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Seasons 1 through 5 of Chicago Med. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are leaving Netflix in July.
TV SHOWS
Collider

What Other Versions of 'Father of The Bride' Had That HBO Max's Reboot Doesn't

Which Father of the Bride adaptation you’re most familiar with varies from person to person. The original arrived on the scene in 1950. It was a film adaptation of the Edward Streeter novel of the same name that came out the year prior. Forty-one years later, the 1991 remake starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton followed in its footsteps down the aisle. The newest remake starring Andy Garcia as the titular character premiered on June 16th on HBO Max and joined the ranks of its celebrated predecessors. But, despite its determined efforts to recreate this generational story for a new generation, the new Father of the Bride fails to do what its source material did so well: capturing how familial love, at its best, grows, changes, and perseveres over time. The remake seemed primed to hit this target, given that it has the same central story and themes as those which had gone before. How did it miss?
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Films So Good You Only Need to Watch Them Once

Stand-alone films like The Breakfast Club and The Dark Knight have the power to draw viewers in over and over again. Genres like animation and horror thrive off of rewatchability. Those films elicit favorable reactions that keep audiences coming back time after time, never getting old. Dramas and thrillers are another story. Once the twist is revealed, or the third-act breakup ensues, a single-time viewing is all audiences need to appreciate the film.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Last Girl' Casts Antonio Banderas, Alice Eve, and Shelley Hennig in Horror Thriller

Alice Eve (Belgravia, Star Trek Into Darkness) has been cast to star in Yale Entertainment’s soon-to-be thriller, The Last Girl - which is as horror based as the title would let on. Eve will appear alongside co-stars Shelley Hennig (Unfriended, Teen Wolf) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory, Uncharted) in the Jon Keeyes (The Survivalist, Rogue Hostage) helmed suspense-filled feature which is eyeing a production start date over the summer with cameras rolling in Ireland.
MOVIES
Collider

'Persuasion': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

There is nothing more exciting than a classic book being adapted, and Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Persuasion has a plethora of fans hyped and ready to stream. Persuasion follows the story of Anne Elliot in the 19th century. For anyone familiar with that period, this was the era of women having little rights, with their biggest achievement being to secure a wealthy and established husband. At the age of 27, Anne is more or less considered a spinster, with the weight of her being single a burden on her family's shoulders. But when fate brings Captain Wentworth - her previous love, and the man her family persuaded her not to marry - back into the picture, would you give love a second chance?
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Sausage Party' to 'Groundhog Day': 10 Great Comedies With Surprising Hidden Meanings

Trawl through any list of films with hidden meanings, and you’ll likely find that the term is almost exclusively applied to dramas. While some of the best-hidden meanings are usually borne from movies within the more dramatic genres, there remains a smattering of ambitious comedies which used their laughs to deliver surprisingly profound messages.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Book-Adapted Miniseries of the 2020s — So Far

Many people enjoy reading but don't have enough time to read all the books published each year. That's when movie adaptations come into play, saving readers time and allowing them to readily immerse themselves in the setting, albeit not all adaptations are perfect. A book can be converted into a...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Lightyear' vs. Buzz in 'Toy Story': We Have Some Unanswered Questions

"In 1995, Andy got a toy. That toy is from his favorite movie. This is that movie." This announcement of self-importance proceeds the beginning of Pixar's latest film Lightyear, inviting a new understanding of the Toy Story universe and, in merely a few sentences, tearing it down. The slapdash world-building created here invites more confusion than might first appear. While the Toy Story films have always had their fair share of involved, often dark questions about the toys' sentience and impact on the world, Lightyear's existence as a movie within a series of other movies recontextualizes everything we know about the Buzz toy, Andy's relationship with him, and, oddly enough what it was like to grow up in Toy Story’s version of the '90s. In our current cinematic world of multiverses, this newly expanded TSU (Toy Story Universe) is definitely one of the strangest. Hang on to your Sox as we dive headfirst into the contradictory implications of those first few sentences on Buzz Lightyear lore.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Amazing Comeback Performances From Movie Stars

Everyone loves a good comeback story. From a course correction to a total revival, sometimes a single performance is all it takes to change an actor’s life forever. But some actors have been known to distance themselves from the industry on their own prematurely. And regardless of critical or commercial success, some of the industry’s best need some time away. Thankfully for movie-going audiences, some of these actors announced the end of their film hiatus with an outstanding return to form, proving to any whose faith was wavering that (despite a significant break) they still have what it takes to blow us away.
MOVIES
Collider

It's Time to Admit That Sid Did Nothing Wrong in 'Toy Story'

With the release of the Buzz Lightyear spin-off, Lightyear, it's a perfect time to reminisce on what made Toy Story such a beloved classic. With most animated movies utilizing computer-generated imagery, it's easy to forget that Pixar's Toy Story was the first to do it. CGI wasn't exactly a new idea in 1995, but Toy Story was the first feature-length film to be made entirely using computer animation. Part of its success is due to its story concept. It was much easier for audiences to engage with CGI when it was being used to animate something outlandish, like talking toys. And because every great story needs a great villain, what greater antagonist could there be for a band of toys than Sid Phillips (Erik von Detten), a kid who plays with his toys way too rough? Here's the thing about Sid, though: he never actually did anything all that villainous.
MOVIES
Collider

Elvis Presley Channel Launches: Its Time to Get All Shook Up

If you’re fresh out of a theater screening of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and wish you could see and know more about the “king of rock ‘n roll”, well… now you definitely can. Starting today, the Elvis Presley Channel is going live in the U.S., and you can stream it for free all day long. As the name suggests, the Elvis Presley Channel is all about the iconic musician, and it features concerts, documentaries, specials, as well as other lifestyle and entertainment programming related to Elvis.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Funko Pops Feature Major Targaryen Players

HBO Max’s upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off House of Dragon has got its own Funko Pops. The set features figures for Princess Rhaenyra, King Viserys, Lady Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon, Ser Otto Hightower, and Lord Corlys Velaryon. Along with the major players of the series, fans can also have...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Why 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Fails as a Legacy Sequel

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Jurassic World: Dominion.In case you’ve been living under a rock: Jurassic World is officially back in theaters for the summer, with an attempt to capture the hearts and minds of audiences for the sixth time since Jurassic Park premiered in 1993. The last film in the rebooted trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, is slated to be one of many blockbusters hitting cinemas this year, and it’s closing out the trilogy with a bang, playing on nostalgia and bringing back some of the franchise’s most iconic imagery.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Boys' Season 3: Chace Crawford on Herogasm and Shooting With Billy Zane

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3.]From show creator Eric Kripke and based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the Amazon Studios original series The Boys never fails to shock and awe in its irreverent take on superheroes corrupted by celebrity. With very little to stand in his way and no regard for the powerless, an increasingly unhinged Homelander (Antony Starr) is pushing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) to go further than ever before in their attempts to stop him.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Dark Winds' Allows Native Women to Step Into the Spotlight

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of the AMC+ series, Dark Winds. Dark Winds, AMC +'s hit adaptation of the novels of Tony Hillerman, features Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn, one of just a few tribal police officers working on a large Navajo reservation in the 1970s. He's assisted in this daunting role by fellow Navajo officers Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), the former of whom is embedded by the FBI. The focus of the series is the sudden and mysterious death of teenager Anna Atcitty (Shawnee Pourier), whose potential murder raises questions about the precariousness of women's lives on the reservation. And while her death is possibly linked to a more complex web of criminal activity happening in Leaphorn's remote surroundings, her untimely end is crucially juxtaposed in Episode 3 with the fates of two other women on the reservation.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes $500 Million at Domestic Box Office, Nears $1 Billion Globally

While the industry waits for Top Gun: Maverick to hit the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office – an inevitability that will likely happen in the coming days – Paramount’s legacy sequel has crossed yet another milestone domestically. With a running total of $499.472 million at the end of its fifth Friday, Maverick is hitting the half-billion mark at the domestic box office as we speak.
MOVIES
Collider

What's Leaving HBO Max in June 2022

The end is nigh! Of the month, that is, and that means a whole lot of films are leaving HBO Max. Now that doesn't mean the streaming service doesn't still have some great movies and shows available for streaming. There's always good stuff to watch on HBO Max and you can check out our guides to the best of them. But this is your last chance to check out these films before they leave the streamer.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner Willow Pill Says Drag Helped Her Discover Her Transness

Willow Pill took home the crown on Season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and with it brought in a historic win. Willow is the first trans queen to take the crown during the regular season — the first trans queen to gain a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" was Kylie Sonique Love during the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Willow's win also represents another exciting win for the chronically ill and disabled communities, following in Yvie Oddly's footsteps from Season 11. Personally, she was my favorite queen from the moment she did her performance in the talent show episode, and so to see her take home such a historic win was emotional.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Antonio Banderas and Andrew Lloyd Webber Team Up to Produce Live Theater for Spanish-Speaking Audiences

Oscar-nominee Antonio Banderas is collaborating with long-time friend and musical composer Andrew Lloyd Webber to bring theatre and musicals to major Spanish-speaking markets, Deadline reports. Under the banner of their brand-new company Amigos Para Siempre (APS), the two announced that they will produce a number of well-known musicals and live shows in Spanish, expanding the art to a wider audience, at a media event in Madrid on June 27.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

'Blade Runner' Ending Explained: What Does It Mean to Be Human?

The science-fiction film Blade Runner seemed to lean heavily towards the fiction half of the genre upon its release. Now in the year 2022, it doesn't seem like that far-fetched of a topic, despite the film taking place in the fictional dystopian year of 2019. While we have had to deal with a form of dystopia ourselves in the past few years, the film's dystopia focuses more on the prompt of utilizing synthetic humans labeled as replicants. Simply put, they're androids made to be almost identical to humans. The film was an adaptation of the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep, written by Phillip K. Dick in 1968. 40 years after the release of the seminal science fiction film, there's still something new to discover when it comes to Blade Runner. Taking that timeframe into consideration, it's clear to say that we have been pondering the moral choices and consequences that science and technology can offer us for many years, but what does Blade Runner have to say when it comes to the moral dilemma that happens when humans play God?
MOVIES

