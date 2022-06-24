What does the Supreme Court's abortion decision mean for New Mexico?

This is my body and it is my choice — Barbara Jordan, Rio Rancho. On the same night that Roe v. Wade got overturned by the Supreme Court, hundreds of people gathered at Tiguex Park to express their anger, sadness and fear over the decision. Individuals from every county...
The operator of the last Mississippi abortion clinic known as the Pink House is shutting down and opening Pink House-West in New Mexico, the next nearest state where abortion is legal. The clinic was at the center of the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade. Here & Now's...
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and ending federal protections on the right to an abortion, New Mexico’s Governor signed an executive order Monday related to abortion access in the state. The order addresses issues several outstanding issues as they related to New Mexico’s willingness to help […]
NM demonstrators look for next steps in preserving abortion rights – Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. The rains washed over Old Town Albuquerque and brought hundreds of people to Tiguex Park to share anger and grief at federal reproductive rights taken away earlier in the day by a Supreme Court ruling.
Lawmakers and elected officials in New Mexico are weighing in on the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Related video above: What happens in New Mexico if Roe v. Wade is overturned?. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “The moment we have long dreaded has arrived, and our nation will...
The rains washed over Old Town Albuquerque and brought hundreds of people to Tiguex Park to share anger and grief at federal reproductive rights taken away earlier in the day by a Supreme Court ruling. For some, the event was place to understand how the court’s ruling that overturns Roe...
Roe v. Wade was overturned on Friday, June 24, 2022 leaving many devastated by its impacts on women's rights. This decision has outlawed abortion in many states neighboring New Mexico, leading to an increase in individuals from Texas and other red states seeking abortions in the Land of Enchantment.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People around the country today are celebrating and protesting the overturn of Roe vs. Wade. In New Mexico, women are still allowed to have abortions up to 19 weeks into pregnancy. “It's very likely and expected that people will be coming from other states, particularly as...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday’s United States Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has brought the debate over abortion access front and center. But how many abortions are performed in New Mexico? The numbers aren’t exact, but KRQE News 13 dug into the data to find out. New Mexico’s access New Mexico […]
Hundreds of community members gathered to express their outrage on the evening of Friday, June 24 over the Supreme Court ruling to reverse Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, overturning the constitutional right to abortion and making it possible for states to ban abortions outright. The march was...
In New Mexico, you can now load up on your ganja from the air conditioned comfort of your car or, have it brought to your home. Our northern neighbor, New Mexico, recently legalized recreational marijuana and dispensaries are starting to pop up all over the place. El Paso's nearest NM neighbor just announced that their dispensaries can now offer drive thru service.
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Some national forests in Arizona and New Mexico are relaxing fire restrictions and reopening. That's thanks to a strong start to the annual rainy season in the southwestern U.S. The monsoon has delivered much-needed moisture to the parched region and relief from scorching temperatures. Two...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man and woman were indicted in federal court Friday. Gilbert John Jr., 33, a member of the Navajo nation is accused of second degree murder. Kendra K. Panteah, 34, a member of the Zuni Pueblo is accused of kidnapping resulting in death. According to court records, the victim who’s […]
(STACKER) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The plan to close four VA clinics across the state is now off the table. Earlier this year, the Department of Veteran Affairs discussed closing VA clinics across the country, including clinics in Gallup, Raton, Espanola, and Las Vegas, New Mexico. Thanks to a bipartisan effort in Washington, those clinics will stay open.
ALBUQUERQUE — A technology company that wants to bring broadband to more remote areas and monitor methane and other emissions from the oil and gas industry launched one of its airships from the New Mexico desert on June 14 as part of a key test on the way to commercial operations.
Applications opened on May 2, 2022, that allowed New Mexican residents to apply for a one time stimulus payment. The applications are for non-filers who do not normally have an income requiring the to file taxes. Millions of dollars are going out to families in New Mexico following Gov. Michelle...
The law of the land, starting July 1, will be an hour earned sick leave for 30 hours worked. For virtually all privately employed workers, full time, part time, temporary and seasonal. The Healthy Workplaces Act of 2021, requiring all private employers in New Mexico to allow employees to accrue...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A newly-released WalletHub study has ranked two New Mexico cities high up on a list of “Best-Run” cities. Las Cruces came in at number seven and Albuquerque was ranked 23. The study based its findings on local leadership, especially in light of the past year, transitioning from what they call the “worst […]
