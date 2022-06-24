ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What does the Supreme Court's abortion decision mean for New Mexico?

KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Supreme Court issued a...

www.krqe.com

KRQE News 13

New Mexico Governor signs executive order on abortion access

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and ending federal protections on the right to an abortion, New Mexico’s Governor signed an executive order Monday related to abortion access in the state. The order addresses issues several outstanding issues as they related to New Mexico’s willingness to help […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
State
New Mexico State
KOAT 7

What changes in New Mexico now that Roe v. Wade is overturned?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People around the country today are celebrating and protesting the overturn of Roe vs. Wade. In New Mexico, women are still allowed to have abortions up to 19 weeks into pregnancy. “It's very likely and expected that people will be coming from other states, particularly as...
KRQE News 13

How many abortions are performed in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday’s United States Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has brought the debate over abortion access front and center. But how many abortions are performed in New Mexico? The numbers aren’t exact, but KRQE News 13 dug into the data to find out. New Mexico’s access New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

Roe v. Wade overturned, hundreds take to streets in Albuquerque

Hundreds of community members gathered to express their outrage on the evening of Friday, June 24 over the Supreme Court ruling to reverse Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, overturning the constitutional right to abortion and making it possible for states to ban abortions outright. The march was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KBAT 99.9

Some New Mexico Pot Dispensaries Offer Delivery and Drive Thru

In New Mexico, you can now load up on your ganja from the air conditioned comfort of your car or, have it brought to your home. Our northern neighbor, New Mexico, recently legalized recreational marijuana and dispensaries are starting to pop up all over the place. El Paso's nearest NM neighbor just announced that their dispensaries can now offer drive thru service.
krwg.org

Some national forests in New Mexico and Arizona reopen after recent rains

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Some national forests in Arizona and New Mexico are relaxing fire restrictions and reopening. That's thanks to a strong start to the annual rainy season in the southwestern U.S. The monsoon has delivered much-needed moisture to the parched region and relief from scorching temperatures. Two...
KRQE News 13

New Mexico duo accused of murder, kidnapping

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man and woman were indicted in federal court Friday. Gilbert John Jr., 33, a member of the Navajo nation is accused of second degree murder. Kendra K. Panteah, 34, a member of the Zuni Pueblo is accused of kidnapping resulting in death. According to court records, the victim who’s […]
KRQE News 13

Counties in New Mexico with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a...
KRQE News 13

Veterans Affairs clinics to remain open

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The plan to close four VA clinics across the state is now off the table. Earlier this year, the Department of Veteran Affairs discussed closing VA clinics across the country, including clinics in Gallup, Raton, Espanola, and Las Vegas, New Mexico. Thanks to a bipartisan effort in Washington, those clinics will stay open.
Hobbs News-Sun

Sick leave for all workers in New Mexico begins July 1

The law of the land, starting July 1, will be an hour earned sick leave for 30 hours worked. For virtually all privately employed workers, full time, part time, temporary and seasonal. The Healthy Workplaces Act of 2021, requiring all private employers in New Mexico to allow employees to accrue...
HOBBS, NM

