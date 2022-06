RINCON, Ga. — The suspect who drove her car into the crowd of hundreds at the Freedom Rings Parade Saturday has been arrested. The Effingham County Sheriff's Office says Anthony Rodriguez drove around a manned barricade and headed straight for a crowd of parade attendees. Two officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Rodriguez continued around them narrowly missing pedestrians, according to ECSO.

RINCON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO