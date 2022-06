There is nothing more exciting than a classic book being adapted, and Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Persuasion has a plethora of fans hyped and ready to stream. Persuasion follows the story of Anne Elliot in the 19th century. For anyone familiar with that period, this was the era of women having little rights, with their biggest achievement being to secure a wealthy and established husband. At the age of 27, Anne is more or less considered a spinster, with the weight of her being single a burden on her family's shoulders. But when fate brings Captain Wentworth - her previous love, and the man her family persuaded her not to marry - back into the picture, would you give love a second chance?

