King County, WA

King County Executive Dow Constantine pledges $1M to help with abortion access in the PNW

By KOMO News
 3 days ago
King County

SEATTLE – King County is devoting $1 million in emergency funding to help with the potential flood of abortion-seeking women in the Pacific Northwest.

The Supreme Court ruled early Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, making abortion illegal in more than a dozen states.

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the emergency funding, saying the county is planning to “live up to our values.”

“This morning’s ruling by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade is the culmination of a decades-long strategy by right-wing zealots to strip the essential right to abortion care from millions of Americans,” Constantine said.

Washington state law does protect the right to abortion care, though Constantine said he believes neighboring states will soon enact abortion bans, leaving women there with little to no help.

Constantine said he and Chair Claudia Balducci are partnering to ask the County Council to authorize $500,000 toward the Northwest Abortion Access Fund. The other $500,000 will go to Public Health – Seattle & King County, which Constantine said will help bolster the health care system for surges.

“On a personal level, I am outraged that my daughter will come of age in a society that treats her as a second-class citizen, without authority even over her own body; in a country that lacks basic support for families, like universal paid family leave and affordable access to quality child care; and in a country with scandalously high rates of maternal and infant mortality,” Constantine said.

QuackedOtter
3d ago

I wonder if the nearly 400% increase in vehicle tabs will cover the cost? Just kidding, we all know that taxes will go up even further to create the systemic divide of classes.

Sam I Am
3d ago

Freattle and more taxes from taxpayers! Freattle gets what they voted for Slavery and government control

NW Prepper
3d ago

Correction: Dow Pledges a $1,000,000 of YOUR dollars.

