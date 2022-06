DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are searching for a person responsible for shooting a resident's dog in the nose early Monday morning. Police said someone reported a gun fired to the Decatur Police Department at around 4:30 a.m. on Church Street. Police said a woman told officers her dog left her home and went to Glenlake Park when shots rang out at about 3:30 a.m.

