DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - SMU Constitutional Law Professor Dale Carpenter calls the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v Wade one of the most important decisions since it issued its opinion establishing the Constitutional right to abortion in 1973.But Professor Carpenter said to find any Supreme Court case with a similar outcome, you'd have to go back to the Great Depression. "The court has not overruled a fundamental constitutional right in at least 80 years."Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito explained, "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.. The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO