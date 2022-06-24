ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (6/24) PREMIUM

By Josh Shepardson
fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are only two teams that aren’t playing on the main slate. Thus, it’s a jam-packed Friday night for...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

NBA Draft Winners & Losers (2022 Fantasy Basketball)

The NBA is just the best. Truly, it is. I’m a diehard baseball fan first and foremost, of course, but the NBA just gets it. They go from having the NBA Finals, to two teams smack-talking each other (Let’s go Grizz), straight to the NBA Draft, and then free agency.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Deebo Samuel has not rescinded trade request

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, San Francisco 49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel has not rescinded his trade request from earlier this offseason. (ESPN) Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers earlier this offseason reportedly due to his desire for a new contract and frustration related to his role within the offense. Samuel skipped the 49ers’ OTAs, but he attended the team's mandatory June minicamp, making it seem as though he and the team had possibly made amends. San Francisco GM John Lynch has publicly stated that he has no intention of trading his star WR, so only time will tell how the stalemate may end. After an injury-riddled 2020 season, Samuel broke out in 2021 to finish as the WR3 in fantasy. Samuel’s fantasy value largely comes from his role as a WR/RB hybrid that provides a plethora of touches that maximizes his elite ability to force missed tackles to break off big gains.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Superflex Fantasy Football Rankings: FantasyPros Staff Consensus (2022)

It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Our team of analysts share their updated 2022 redraft superflex fantasy football rankings. FantasyPros Staff...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Draft Rankings, Tiers & Player Notes: D/ST (2022)

It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Check out our top D/ST rankings along with player notes as you prepare for your...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel#Dfs#Starting Pitcher Strategy
fantasypros.com

Safest Pick on Each NFL Team (2022 Fantasy Football)

A couple of weeks ago, our experts took a look at breakout candidates. Identifying breakout candidates is a great way to get more production at a lower cost on draft day. But every player on your team won’t be a breakout candidate. You need those safe and reliable players to provide a solid foundation for your fantasy squads.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Late-Round Targets on Good Offenses: Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)

Recently, Andrew Erickson looked at the benefits of targeting players on good offenses. This can help your fantasy draft strategy. Let’s take a look at a few late-round running backs on good offenses to target. Ronald Jones (RB – KC) The Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Ronald...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Wide Receivers to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)

In fantasy football, points per reception (PPR) have become the prevalent way to play fantasy football. With this rise in PPR leagues, we need to ensure we draft the correct wide receivers (WR) for our teams to help with our fantasy success. Within this article, we will break down which WR you should actively avoid in your draft. We will start with the highest wide receiver according to the average draft position (ADP) and work towards the bottom of the draft.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Players to Target & Avoid in Best Ball Tournaments (2022 Fantasy Football)

Best ball tournaments are in full swing across the fantasy football industry. Some of the prize pools range from $250K to first all the way to $2M for the tournament winner. Each tournament’s settings, however, play a significant part in how to value each player. For those unfamiliar, Drafters...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Quez Watkins making 'splash plays' in practices

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins has "made some splash plays this spring" and drawn plenty of "buzz from the coaching staff and management," according to Tim McManus of ESPN. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. This isn't the first time we've heard about Watkins's potential. We saw some production from him in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Polarizing Players: In or Out on Courtland Sutton? (2022 Fantasy Football)

Our own Scott Bogman and Pat Fitzmaurice recently reviewed a dozen polarizing dynasty fantasy football players on the FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast. These are players that have a high standard deviation in our Expert Consensus Rankings. Some managers can’t get enough of these players while others want nothing to do with them relative to their current average draft position (ADP) and dynasty trade value. Let’s take a look at one polarizing player on their list, Courtland Sutton.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Deandre Ayton drawing less interest from Pistons post Jalen Duran trade

According to James Edwards, the Pistons are "less likely" to pursue impending free agent Deandre Ayton after trading for Jalen Duren. (James Edwards) After a busy draft night that saw the Pistons trade for Jalen Duren but acquires the salary of Kemba Walker, the team is now "less likely" to pursue Suns center Deandre Ayton. After a rough season and several rumors of Ayton creating waves with the front office and coaching staff, experts have speculated that the veteran is more than likely to head to a new spot this offseason. The Pistons were the heavy favorites amongst reports and the betting market but have since cooled off leaving the Hornets and Spurs as the new favorites to land the big man.
DETROIT, MI
fantasypros.com

Contract Year Player Outlook: Terry McLaurin (2022 Fantasy Football)

We recently look at the impact contract status has on fantasy football performance. Focusing specifically on players entering the final year of their rookie contracts, Sam Ryner put together key general takeaways and also players impacted entering the 2022 fantasy football season. Let’s take a deeper dive on one of those players, Terry McLaurin.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Report: The Good, The Bad, and the Berrios

In dynasty leagues, player values are constantly changing, and you need to stay on top of these changes to succeed long-term. This dynasty stock report comes in as I discuss four players each week, two on the rise and two falling, both at the MLB level and in the minors.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Bryson Stott swipes a bag on Sunday

Stott looked to be getting hot in early June but hit an awful slump, which included just two hits since June 12th. But he chipped in on Sunday early with an RBI single in the second inning. Stott ranks in the 90th percentile in sprint speed, so if he can find his way on base more, he should be capable of swiping more bags. In the meantime, he's buried at the bottom of the Phillies lineup and batting just .164. Until or unless he gets hot, he's not worth consideration in mixed leagues.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Mitch White gives up three runs in Dodgers loss Saturday night

Mitch White pitched four innings on Saturday, striking out three, walking two, and giving up five hits for three earned runs as he took the no-decision in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Braves. Fantasy Impact:. White has been filling in for the Dodgers in the starting rotation this season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Freddie Freeman hits RBI double in Dodgers extra innings win Sunday

Freddie Freeman went 2-for-5 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a single along with a RBI double, and striking out twice as the Dodgers beat the Braves in extra innings 5-3. Freeman has been a fantastic bat that sits near the top of a loaded offensive powerhouse of a team, and he displayed his clutch DNA on Sunday driving in the ghost runner to take a temporary lead and giving him yet another XBH on the season. The Dodgers first basemen is slashing with an elite line of .305/.389/.491 and with 46 RBI on the season which ranks him 17th in the league he is an easy set and forget fantasy player who can make roster decisions that much easier. The 32 year old is great with runners in scoring position and creating extra runs scored with his 147 wRC+ which ranks second on his team behind just Mookie Betts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Video: 32 Undervalued Breakout Candidates To Target (2022 Fantasy Football)

Breakouts. Correctly predicting and projecting them before the start of the season can be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and getting a tattoo for coming in last place. They come in different shapes and sizes every year, but there are often signs that they’re coming. Sometimes it’s a rookie in a good landing spot. Other times it’s a veteran who has the potential to see a larger role or is one injury away from becoming a high-volume starter.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers: Isaac Paredes, Javier Baez, Jesse Winker (2022)

We have made it another week through the MLB season with some great and rough performances. This weekly column will help highlight some hot and cold players, risers, and fallers for fantasy purposes. Some players are already rostered in many places, so that trades may be in order. Other players may be widely available, making a potential waiver wire claim in the cards. So this week, Each week I will try and highlight some known and lesser-known players. So let’s see some of the risers and fallers for fantasy baseball Week 12 (6/20-6/26).
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy